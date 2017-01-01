Uncategorized

Sunset, 1/1/17

Today I went on a date with my wife, wrote something I liked, and got a pretty sunset out of the day. 2017, you’re off to a decent start. Keep it up!

  1. I wrote some stuff I liked, took some photos that I liked, and started on a house-decluttering project. I didn’t much like that part, but will keep at it this year, as it’s the closest thing to a resolution that I’ve made for myself.

  3. It’s clear where I am now. Venus, the crescent moon, and Mars are in conjunction in the evening sky – tonight and tomorrow night!

  4. It’s beautiful! I am particularly grateful because I am in hospital, and saw no sunset at all, so a stunning one is a great gift.

    JReynolds

    Alas, no visible night sky either; we need all the beauty we can get, so please put in some extra appreciation on my behalf!

