Today I went on a date with my wife, wrote something I liked, and got a pretty sunset out of the day. 2017, you’re off to a decent start. Keep it up!
4 thoughts on “Sunset, 1/1/17”
I wrote some stuff I liked, took some photos that I liked, and started on a house-decluttering project. I didn’t much like that part, but will keep at it this year, as it’s the closest thing to a resolution that I’ve made for myself.
Sound like a fabulous way to start the year. A great resolution. Don’t slack off! :)
It’s clear where I am now. Venus, the crescent moon, and Mars are in conjunction in the evening sky – tonight and tomorrow night!
It’s beautiful! I am particularly grateful because I am in hospital, and saw no sunset at all, so a stunning one is a great gift.
JReynolds
Alas, no visible night sky either; we need all the beauty we can get, so please put in some extra appreciation on my behalf!