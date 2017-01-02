Uncategorized

Mark It

John Scalzi40 Comments

Monday, January 2, 2017, 9am-ish: Work officially begun on Head On, the sequel to Lock In.

Wish me luck!

  4. Luck? You don’t need any stinking luck! You have skill, and so I wish you to bang your fingers against keyboard until your fingernails split and bleed, but in a totally fun and impassioned way!

  12. Good luck indeed! I’m reading ‘Lock In’ at the moment in a large print edition due to a temporary sight problem. Bigger and more expensive but easier on the eyes. Hopefully more of your books are or will be so published, though I imagine many readers use ebooks on tablets instead.

  14. I guess that answers my question if the forehead thing was Canada only.

    Luck! I’m looking forward to re-visiting this world

  16. Yay! I just recently pointed people at the prequel and reread it myself!
    (I would be rereading Lock In too, but, I loaned out my copy and am considering if the ebook is in my budget)

  19. And now the real reason behind “no comments on the arc of history.” Oh well. Carry on. Can’t wait to read it.

  32. I’m guessing that the phrase “work officially begun” is a figure of speech; at least the first bits have surely been slopping about in the brain for some time. Weeks even.

  33. Is there a writerly equivalent to theater-folks’ “break a leg”? In any case…luck is wished, sir! Looking forward to the book!

  35. Be sure to insist on both Wil and Amber for the audiobooks. Hadn’t been an audiobook fan until I listened to these two.

  36. Wishing you tons of luck! LOCK IN was such a treat! I can’t wait to read the sequel.

  40. Been feeling down and depressed lately–thanks for cheering me up with this news!!

    Loved Lock In. The first Scalzi authored piece I ever read was the Lock In “preview” online–been hooked ever since. 2017 already feels more hopeful, lol!

