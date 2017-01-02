Uncategorized Mark It January 2, 2017 John Scalzi40 Comments Monday, January 2, 2017, 9am-ish: Work officially begun on Head On, the sequel to Lock In. Wish me luck! Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)
40 thoughts on “Mark It”
No “apply directly to forehead” jokes, please. It’s already been made about a million and a half times.
Waves flags in celebration!!!
Write on!
Luck? You don’t need any stinking luck! You have skill, and so I wish you to bang your fingers against keyboard until your fingernails split and bleed, but in a totally fun and impassioned way!
Best wishes! Already looking forward to it, but I will amuse myself with MINIATURES while I wait.
Have fun!
Yay! More championships for the Washington Wizards!
EEEEEEEEEE!!!! That is the BEST news I’ve heard in forever!!
Good Luck and may the Gods of Productivity show you favor.
Ah I thought that book would be nice to have a good sequel. I really enjoyed that book and I am glad you are working a sequel.
Am cheering you on!
Lock In is my favorite of your books and I am really looking forward to the sequel.
Good luck indeed! I’m reading ‘Lock In’ at the moment in a large print edition due to a temporary sight problem. Bigger and more expensive but easier on the eyes. Hopefully more of your books are or will be so published, though I imagine many readers use ebooks on tablets instead.
Luck! I’m excited to hear this!
I guess that answers my question if the forehead thing was Canada only.
Luck! I’m looking forward to re-visiting this world
Good luck indeed. Take your time, do it the way you want it to be. I can wait.
Yay! I just recently pointed people at the prequel and reread it myself!
(I would be rereading Lock In too, but, I loaned out my copy and am considering if the ebook is in my budget)
Another damn’d thick, square book! Always scribble, scribble, scribble! Eh, Mr. Scalzi?
Oooooooo, yeahhhhh…
And now the real reason behind “no comments on the arc of history.” Oh well. Carry on. Can’t wait to read it.
WHOOO-HOOO!
excellent news (something we need).
Congratulations! May the writing be easy and fun.
LUCK!!
and thank you.
Wishing you luck and fun.
Hurray! Good luck–I’ve been waiting patiently to hear you’d started on this one.
Good luck! I’ll be adding it to my Amazon UK list when there is a publication date available.
Write fast! We’re eagerly looking forward to reading it.
I really enjoyed Lock In, so I can’t wait to read this one. Best of luck!
Is it ready yet?!
Viel Gluck!
Good Luck! And looking forward to eventually reading “Head On”.
I’m guessing that the phrase “work officially begun” is a figure of speech; at least the first bits have surely been slopping about in the brain for some time. Weeks even.
Is there a writerly equivalent to theater-folks’ “break a leg”? In any case…luck is wished, sir! Looking forward to the book!
Happy dance is happening!
Be sure to insist on both Wil and Amber for the audiobooks. Hadn’t been an audiobook fan until I listened to these two.
Wishing you tons of luck! LOCK IN was such a treat! I can’t wait to read the sequel.
Luck to you! And write fast — I want to read this one very much.
Luck my ass! Just get it done. I’m excited to see what happens next.
Will it ever matter what Chris’ gender is?
Been feeling down and depressed lately–thanks for cheering me up with this news!!
Loved Lock In. The first Scalzi authored piece I ever read was the Lock In “preview” online–been hooked ever since. 2017 already feels more hopeful, lol!