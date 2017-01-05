It was pretty, I think. Unlike today, which is just low clouds with sullen spats of snow. Winter, it is here, and it’s moody.
3 thoughts on “I Completely Lost Track of Time Today and This Evening’s Sunset is a Total Bust, So Here, Have Yesterday’s Sunset Instead”
Seriously? You have one stinking job! Honestly what are we paying you for?!
I like the gloomy lone cloud it’s as if it’s heralding the disposition of today’s weather.
Yes, yesterday’s sunset was beautiful. And have you noticed Venus this winter? It’s spectacular!