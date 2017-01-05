Uncategorized

I Completely Lost Track of Time Today and This Evening’s Sunset is a Total Bust, So Here, Have Yesterday’s Sunset Instead

John Scalzi3 Comments

It was pretty, I think. Unlike today, which is just low clouds with sullen spats of snow. Winter, it is here, and it’s moody.

3 thoughts on “I Completely Lost Track of Time Today and This Evening’s Sunset is a Total Bust, So Here, Have Yesterday’s Sunset Instead

  3. Yes, yesterday’s sunset was beautiful. And have you noticed Venus this winter? It’s spectacular!

