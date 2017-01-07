New LA Times Article, Plus Thoughts on Essays

First, and in case you missed me talking about it on Twitter yesterday, I have a piece up at the LA Times site (a version of it is also in the Sunday newspaper) about getting creative work done in the Trump years — some advice about how to keep focus when it’s likely to be a challenging time for the creative class. Note that this advice generally probably also works for people working in professions generally considered “non-creative” as well, but I’m working with what I know here. Also, of course, if you’re neutral or positive on the idea of the incoming Trump administration, then this particular piece is probably unnecessary for you. Carry on, then.
Second, when I had the idea I originally thought to post it here, but then remembered a) that the LA Times books section has a freelance deal for me to be a “critic-at-large,” an appellation with actually a fairly wide remit, under which an article like this would probably fall, b) The LA Times has a pretty wide reach and the piece would probably be seen by more people there than here, both online and in print, c) also I could get paid, which is always nice. So I queried, and it was accepted, and it went there.
This reminded me that one of the things I did want to do this year is to place more essays/columns in newspapers and magazines and online sites, partly to purely strategic reasons — like, getting my name out to people who might not have otherwise heard of me, and to keep a healthy sideline in a form that I was writing in long before I became a novelist — and also for the fact that I like seeing my byline in lots of places. Once you’ve been a jobbing freelancer I don’t think this impulse ever leaves you.
So basically here is a thing this means: When I think of something I want to write about in essay form, I’ll probably ask myself the following questions:
- Is it something I could actually sell to someone else?
- Do I want it out immediately, or can I wait?
- How lazy am I feeling?
If the answers are “yes,” “I can wait” and “I’m feeling reasonably industrious, actually,” then it’s possible I’ll try to place it elsewhere. Because that would be neat!
That said, knowing me like I do, the answers to the latter two questions are generally “I want it out immediately” and “I’m feeling lazy as hell,” so I don’t know if there’s actually going to be any impact to what gets put up here. Plus, you know. I like writing here. So there’s that, too.
I guess basically what I’m saying is perhaps I’ll be writing even more this year! I mean, aside from two novels, one non-fiction book, a video game, occasional LAT columns and of course what I put up here (oh, and Twitter, let’s not forget Twitter). The funny thing is I consider myself a very lazy person.
Anyway, enjoy the LA Times piece. I think it’s pretty good, and useful.
15 thoughts on “New LA Times Article, Plus Thoughts on Essays”
I’d think twice about the Twitter thing. From the home page of the Washington Post site right now –
“WikiLeaks proposes tracking verified Twitter users’ homes, families, finances
The disclosure organization said such a database would be used as a “metric to understand influence networks based on proximity graphs.” The proposal faced a sharp and swift backlash slamming the idea as a “sinister” abuse of power.”
For someone who considers himself “lazy” you get a lot of work done.
Dana:
On that matter, personally speaking: Meh. I mean, I’m in the phone book, I already disclose my business associations, and much of my income is already public knowledge, thanks to coverage of my Tor deal. I have the luxury of being fairly transparent. Other people don’t, however.
Those ten points will apply to many people, good thoughts.
So I turned off my ad blocker and reloaded the page, but i still won’t let me read it (or see the ads)
Bad times make for great art, or do we just pay more attention to art then? engage with art/artists more (livelier feedback, more community)? alliances to get through the times spill over into larger audiences living a larger fraction of their lives in art and other disengage-from-the-bad-times activities? Inquiring mimes want to know.
I keep thinking of the woman my wife worked for before we were married. She was the secretary to a prominent doctor – this was 1969-70. She hated Nixon so much that her husband had to go through the New York Times every morning and cut out any reference to Nixon. Since he was the President at the time, that left a lot of holes and not much newspaper.
These days I think of that woman a lot.
@Meh, yeah, I don’t think the LATimes wants me to read it either, so I won’t. If I could trust a website to never ever let through an ad that installs malware, I might consider turning off my adblocker. I’m not risking my computer so the LAtimes can make a few cents.
“You’re blocking ads, subscribe or turn off adblocker!” is not a good way to get me to subscribe (or turn off adblock).
I’m sure you’ll have read the story, in Heinlein’s ‘Time Enough for Love’, about the man who was too lazy to fail? It’s apt!
Guys, griping about not being able to access the page because you don’t want to turn off ad blockers is not really on topic (and there’s nothing I can do about it besides, so griping here will not do you any good). Further gripes on the topic will be snipped out.
Click on the “reading” icon that pops up on the top right of the link location bar quickly enough, and it bypasses the ad blocker check.
It’s not bad advice, thank you for writing!
susan5660: Our host has indeed expressed his liking of “The Tale of the Man Who Was Too Lazy to Fail.”
I don’t think the article is necessarily restricted to advice for creative people distressed by Trump. It looks like decent advice for creative people in general. Which will give it more “shelf life” in the long run.
“They will inspire you creative.” Did you mean “your creativity”?
Anyway, I like the article a lot. It’s good solid advice. And I think that creativity is important to everyone. More jobs involve creativity than you might think. Even people stuck in the most humdrum work have hobbies and interests that sustain them.
For the record: I had no problem reading the article. One banner came up asking it I wanted to subscribe to headlines from the paper. One click; it was gone. Saw no other ads. I do not run adblockers.
Great article Scalzi.