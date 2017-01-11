Uncategorized So I Spent My Entire Day Dealing With a Recalcitrant iPhone Upgrade and the Result is I Want to Murder Everything and Everyone, and Am Thus Not Fit Company For Other Humans, So Here, Have a Picture of a Cat January 11, 2017 John Scalzi37 Comments As for me, fuck it, I’m having ice cream for dinner. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)
37 thoughts on “So I Spent My Entire Day Dealing With a Recalcitrant iPhone Upgrade and the Result is I Want to Murder Everything and Everyone, and Am Thus Not Fit Company For Other Humans, So Here, Have a Picture of a Cat”
Note I have no intention of answering questions about it here at the moment, so probably better not to ask. Also, I don’t want to hear that you didn’t have a problem upgrading your iPhone. How nice for you. I don’t care.
Rocky Road?
iPhone upgrades often are.
Ice cream for dinner sounds like the only way to not go to bed completely angry.
I’m sorry.
And it sounds like the sort of day where I’d want a chimichanga for dinner and not just enchiladas.
Entropy is an iPhone.
Make sure there is fresh fruit on that ice cream. And nuts. Maybe syrup. A balanced diet is a thing of beauty.
PS this is why I won’t do that last upgrade of this Macbook – no ice cream in the freezer!
Don’t get ice cream on your new iPhone! Have you tried “Chocolate Therapy” by Ben & Jerry’s?
It will change your life if you love chocolate. :)
Apple upgrades can be a pain, since iOS 10 I can’t listen to what I want in my car, Music app has decided that it would randomly shuffle my entire collection when it so please. In fact I’d go one step further and say that quality control at Apple has died with Steve. I have zero confidence in my iPhone ever working perfectly again: it does whatever the hell it wants, whenever it wants. A 1k$ (6+ max storage) phone with a mind of its own and up to 40 seconds screen freezing, all random (I have developed patience as a result of this, but it was this or smashing the damn thing against the wall). I have had many moments like the one John describes in the title (in fact many keyboards have met their untimely demise on my knee in the (quite distant) past, though sometimes years later I find a keyboard key under a furniture and smile), and being a bug trigger I can kill a PC, ATM or other devices just by looking at them wrong sometimes). So I changed the way I feel about it (I used to be a bug hunting relentless machine before, treating bugs like the T-800 treated Sarah Conor), I have decided to just live with my bugs now, otherwise I’d be eating ice cream for every meal and generate more anger than is fair for humans around me to be a witness to. Feel your pain, John, enjoy the ice cream, I recommend Haagen Dazs Salted Caramel.
Itunes is proof the devil exists (an atheist writes). Nothing of human origin can be that fickle cruel and unusual.
I just say no to updates.
Murder everything and everyone? My feelings exactly! They deserve it! And save the iPhone itself for last, crushing it to powder in your hand using the superhuman power of your righteous rage!
Meanwhile the cat will eat your ice cream…
*hugs*
The cat looks Trumped off. Take off your shoes off the floor of the closet That cat looks highly urinated.
iSympathize. If only my wife didn’t like apple stuff…
Though I love Apple products, they have all the soul of the pre-reform Grinch when it comes to do anything just a wee bit beyond the usual support. Let’s just say I no longer have a iPhone because they managed to kill it with a mandated security update. (Ten hours of attempting to reboot followed by a very dead device.) And their comment was that well, I’d got many years of service out of it…
I had ice cream for dinner! A thousand piece puzzle is kicking my butt.
I recommend Zanzibar Chocolate ice cream from The Chocolate Shoppe as therapy. It’s the only dark-chocolate ice cream I’ve ever found, and it is To. Die. For. Seriously, if you know anyone in the south-central Wisconsin area well enough that they’d be willing to ship you a gallon, you will not find anything better suited to wipe the bitter taste of uncooperative technology from your tongue.
It is tales of woe like yours that keep me staunchly connected to my old-fashioned land line. I don’t have a cell phone, don’t want a cell phone, and when I hear about someone who is as technologically connected and current as you having this bad of an experience with a cell phone, it just reinforces my fundamental conviction that I will never, ever own one of the bloody things. I am convinced that I’d be dead of a heart attack (or else in jail for attempted murder) within a month of getting one.
Enjoy your ice cream, and thanks for the kitty picture.
Cat photo probably not taken with the iPhone.
And I’m sure that Athena appreciates your efforts on her behalf.
The only flavor you ever need is peanut butter and chocolate, and you all know it’s true.
I recommend three scoops chocolate ice cream smothered in hot fudge. That was the house specialty sundae at an ice cream parlor that used to be in town; it’s not only easy to duplicate at home but an excellent mood-adjuster if you like chocolate.
Mousse Tracks EXTREME!!!!!
I hope it’s your absolute favorite ice cream and toppings. Personally, I’d be all about the chocolate and toffee bits. But I know everyone has their own thing.
In our house this kind of experience is referred to as “Upgrade Sharks” after https://xkcd.com/349/
You deserve ice cream at the very least. Enjoy!
I’m sorry to hear it. If you ever feel like venting with more detail, I’d be interested in the tales of woe
Reads like a trip to Beaver Creek Mall to the Apple Store.
It sounds like you earned it. I hope it makes you feel better.
Spice sez: No opposable thumbs. Can’t help with the phone – even if I wanted to. But you can give me a pat, and that’ll be good for your cardiovascular health. I will stare at you until you do. P.S. If it’s vanilla, I expect a little taste, thanks Dad. ^_^
What flavour? I had Peach, Strawberry and Rose, and Nutella swirl. Melbourne has some excellent gelati shops….
Interesting. I read this ten minutes after posting:
“And furthermore, I’m having a big piece of chocolate pie for dinner. Take THAT, insane day.”
I suppose some things are just universal.
iPhone 10.2? You were warned… Enjoy the ice-cream.
If I was a troll, I’d say something about how much better Android phones are. But not today.
(peanut butter/chocolate chip!)
Ice cream for dinner means no sleep, at least for me. But maybe Scalzi has an allen metabolism. That would explain a few things.
Christian Kallias – you’re right about Salted Caramel, but it’s the Ben and Jerry version that can make everything right. And, yes, the iPhone sucks – mine is possessed by demons. I hate it, I loathe Apple, but I’ll only give it up when they pry it from my cold, dead hands. (I gave up booze, I kicked a cocaine addiction, but there’s something about my iPhone…)
Sorry your day sucked.
But..thank you for this. There are days when I completely loathe my tech and feel exactly like this. Well, except that I don’t have a cat.
Next time, I’ll have to remember about the ice cream.
My sympathies. I’ve had days (and upgrades) like that. Thank you for the ice cream for dinner idea, and all the upthread commenters for ice cream ideas. But no one has mentioned mocha almond fudge yet. With hot fudge and whipped cream, of course.