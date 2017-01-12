Uncategorized

View From a Hotel Window, 1/12/17: Boston

John Scalzi5 Comments

The first one of the year. No parking lot, but there is a street with parking on it, so I have that going for me, which is nice.

I’m here in Boston visiting friends, with no scheduled public events. Sorry. However, next weekend I will be at the Confusion convention in the Detroit area, and I’ll be doing a reading and signing there. Just in case you were planning to be in the neighborhood.

5 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 1/12/17: Boston

  3. I hope your time there involves lots of laughter, generous amounts of ice cream, and no uncooperative technology. Safe travels!

  4. One of my favorite towns. Do go see the Museum of Fine Arts, if you have the time. Always something wonderful going on.

Add your thinky bits (threads close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s