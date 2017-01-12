The first one of the year. No parking lot, but there is a street with parking on it, so I have that going for me, which is nice.
I’m here in Boston visiting friends, with no scheduled public events. Sorry. However, next weekend I will be at the Confusion convention in the Detroit area, and I’ll be doing a reading and signing there. Just in case you were planning to be in the neighborhood.
5 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 1/12/17: Boston”
Are you staring at the asphalt, wondering what’s buried underneath?
well I guess you cannot hang out in your golden mansion high on a landscaped hill in the middle of a private island waited on hand and foot by an army of nubile olive-pitters Every Day.
http://www.stonekettle.com/2017/01/donation-drive.html
I hope your time there involves lots of laughter, generous amounts of ice cream, and no uncooperative technology. Safe travels!
One of my favorite towns. Do go see the Museum of Fine Arts, if you have the time. Always something wonderful going on.
I’m sure you know this, but you happen to be in town the same weekend as Arisia. Just saying.