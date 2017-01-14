It is a good hat, I think.
(But not really mine. I borrowed it from my pal Jess for the photo. That said, it really doesn’t look bad, all things considered.)
How’s your weekend so far?
15 thoughts on “A Boy and His Hat”
The first thing that leapt to mind was the Victorian music hall song ‘Where Did You Get That Hat?’, the chorus of which runs:
“Where did you get that hat? Where did you get that tile?
Isn’t it a nobby one, and just the proper style?
I should like to have one Just the same as that!”
Where’er I go, they shout “Hello! Where did you get that hat?”
It is a good hat, it is a very good hat.
And on you, it works!
my partner needs a new hat b/c his current one looks like a turd fell on his head. this one has true panache and gives me some ideas!
You NEED one of your own like it!! You look great in it!
I once heard a thing on the radio about a church organist playing general-quiet-music while people were leaving, and he saw a funny hat, and he threw in a little melodic bit of _Where Did You Get That Hat_, and the woman wearing the hat recognized it and complained loudly about this.
I love it! Very dashing.
That’s a good hat!
My weekend would be better if I had a hat like that!
A very nice hat, sir, a very fine hat. With a hat like that, you would be seen as a leader of Jägermonsters.
So far so good! Just entered a contest to win an ARC of Thick as Thieves (the upcoming Megan Whalen Turner!!!), and have a kid’s birthday party to go to which should wear out MY kids. Plus am rereading the The Big Boost by Daniel Keys Moran after whipping through The Long Run and The Last Dancer. I haven’t decided whether to reread Emerald Eyes as well. Probably will.
Have fun at Confusion! I went a few times when I was still living in Columbus. It’s a very fun convention.
Love it 😀 enjoy
My weekend is going well, but not as well as it’s going for everyone at SpaceX. Just watched them land with centimeter precision on drone ship Just Read the Instructions. Not even a very fine hat like (not) yours can beat that.
A very becoming hat!
It looks like a Gord Downie hat:
https://www.thestar.com/news/gta/2016/10/27/gord-downie-where-did-you-get-that-hat-hip-frontmans-milliner-talks.html