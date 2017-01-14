Uncategorized

A Boy and His Hat

John Scalzi15 Comments

It is a good hat, I think. 

(But not really mine. I borrowed it from my pal Jess for the photo. That said, it really doesn’t look bad, all things considered.)

How’s your weekend so far?

15 thoughts on “A Boy and His Hat

  1. The first thing that leapt to mind was the Victorian music hall song ‘Where Did You Get That Hat?’, the chorus of which runs:

    “Where did you get that hat? Where did you get that tile?
    Isn’t it a nobby one, and just the proper style?
    I should like to have one Just the same as that!”
    Where’er I go, they shout “Hello! Where did you get that hat?”

  4. my partner needs a new hat b/c his current one looks like a turd fell on his head. this one has true panache and gives me some ideas!

  6. I once heard a thing on the radio about a church organist playing general-quiet-music while people were leaving, and he saw a funny hat, and he threw in a little melodic bit of _Where Did You Get That Hat_, and the woman wearing the hat recognized it and complained loudly about this.

  11. So far so good! Just entered a contest to win an ARC of Thick as Thieves (the upcoming Megan Whalen Turner!!!), and have a kid’s birthday party to go to which should wear out MY kids. Plus am rereading the The Big Boost by Daniel Keys Moran after whipping through The Long Run and The Last Dancer. I haven’t decided whether to reread Emerald Eyes as well. Probably will.

    Have fun at Confusion! I went a few times when I was still living in Columbus. It’s a very fun convention.

  13. My weekend is going well, but not as well as it’s going for everyone at SpaceX. Just watched them land with centimeter precision on drone ship Just Read the Instructions. Not even a very fine hat like (not) yours can beat that.

Add your thinky bits (threads close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s