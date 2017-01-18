Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 1/18/17

John Scalzi9 Comments

Here’s a fine-looking stack of new books and ARCs for your delight. See anything that particularly appeals to you? Tell me in the comments!

9 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 1/18/17

  2. That reminds me – I have to buy a copy of Sleeping Giants. I borrowed it from the library but I need a copy of mine very own.

  4. I was just rereading Nebula Award Stories Number Two – a terrific collection, for the most part – and I really should check out some of the Nebula anthologies from the intervening fifty years.

  6. Sleeping Giants and Waking Gods – two books in a series perchance?
    OK, I looked them up and yes they are.
    Will I buy? Well, seeing as Anne above has recommended I’ll just have to won’t I.

  7. I have Sleeping Giants in my queue of ebooks to read. Which I need to do soon as we’re creeping up on the point where BSFS decides on the finalists for the Compton Crook Award.

  9. I’ve really enjoyed Myke Cole’s other works but I’m really curious about The Fractured Girl from Tor.com. I’ve seen almost no information about what the stories in this series are about or when they will be published. It’s nice to see that the galley is out and some reviews will be posted soon.

