This was at ConFusion, just before Joe and I did our respective readings. Because who doesn’t want to see a pillow fight between two best-selling authors?
How was your weekend?
21 thoughts on “What I Did With My Weekend”
I was in DC with my daughter. Amazing! Encouraged and energized. We can do this.
What exactly happened before this video that caused a pillow fight to break out?
thomashewlett we were sworn to secrecy to never mention what happened before the pillow fight (or immediately after).
Friday night my husband FINALLY took me to my favorite brewery. It is steampunk themed and I’ve fallen in like with their new beer – Drydock. To make it even more fun, my friend Sue showed up. After that we went to visit at game night and I ate a cookie and purchased an owl mug with some of my Christmas money.
Saturday I went to a local con to help out with the 501st table and great vendors who will be with us at ConCarolinas 2017.
Today I’ve been sewing a “sleep sack” aka bundting for my brand new great niece. I had to give my sewing machine a bit of a break and I’m watching the Packers get spanked by the Falcons and cooking salsa chicken and mexican rice.
Oh and just as my husband was about to get up to go to the gym our cat, Sam Sam, jumped in his lap.
I am glad you had fun this weekend. Can’t say that I did, but it’s nice that someone out there had a good weekend.
Next time I challenge someone to a duel, I’ll propose hotel pillows at 2 paces. . .
We’ve been enjoying heat in our house for the first time since our old furnace died on December 31st. (One last 2016 death.)
I cannot think of a single thing to complain about this weekend. Except that Packer thing. Sigh.
You won the pillow fight, so now you get to go to Disneyland if you want.
Oh, my spousal entity and I performed a prolonged experiment to see how hard one had to squeeze a male nipple to get milk. Unfortunately, we were unable to reach a satisfactory conclusion. However, we did discover a direct causal link between a male nipple and the f-bomb. Science Fiction at its best!
We had an unusual (for here) power outage: a rather large tree fell across the street and took down power lines. We were about 20 hours without power, which was a new experience for me. I think our cats were a bit weirded out by it, especially in conjunction with the frequent and sometimes quite heavy rains. At least it wasn’t as cold as it was earlier this month. Got to find out our cats know the sound of the manual can opener as well as they do the electric.
I had a great time this weekend. I watched two whackos having a pillow fight :)
You clearly won, and now I’m rather afraid of you.
Say, does this work at contract negotiations? :D
Oh, salsa chicken and Mexican rice sounds awesome. Mmmm.
I had a rewatch of The Expanse, season 1, and am looking forward to season 2 starting in February.
And my arm has become a cat pillow once again. Not that I mind too much most of the time.
Hung with 175K old and new friends on Boston Common. Y’know, the usual.
You have a good life, John Scalzi. I think I had a decent weekend, but this afternoon a neighbor’s dog at two of my chickens (half my flock), and it’s rather taken the shine off it. I got writing done though so I guess it wasn’t all bad.
Due to the fact I work about a mile from the White House, I had a four-day weekend. Accomplishments included knocking a few things off the DVR, catching “Hidden Figures”, and dealing with the piles of stuff on my current computer desk in preparation for the new one arriving this week. And I did make it down to the Mall yesterday for the march.
I marched. The weather was fine. Since the comments section for Veronica Roth is closed, would you mind passing on to her that her book was the entire side window of the Book City on Danforth Avenue in Toronto this week? She might like that.
Kid, you’ll put your eye out…
My weekend as spent plotting…down with traitor, up with the stars…
Also “Alternate Facts” should be added to the Name of my Next Band list.
Best,
Took the dogs to the vet for their annual check up and vaccinations. The vet was very good about their quirks (they are rescues) especially the growling from the boy and me not telling him to shut up; his previous owners had taught him not to growl so he snapped instead so I am very happy that he is learning to growl again. A growing German Shepherd is understandably not something one can assume a vet will take in their stride.
Made Seville marmalade to lay down to mature for a couple of years.
Got forgiven by the very shy bitch for taking her to the vet and gave her five minutes of cuddling as demanded. She stands with one paw on your foot until she is ready to permit you to stop.
Got to hang out on the Boston Common on Saturday with other knitters. Went with a friend who met up with other Smith alums. Great day in all. Been spending today recovering from our adventure.
Got chores done. Did some PT for a recent rotator cuff surgery. Went for a walk. Snuggled with the feline beasties. Watched Stargate SG-1 to escape reality for a while. Donated to ACLU & a few others. Cleaned off & organized my desk – finally! So, a decent weekend. Hope you feel better soon.
I think Joe Hill was insufficiently committed to that pillow fight.
My weekend was housework & tax prep (on the meh side), and dancing and RAIN (on the YAY side).
Apparently some fool anchorman in a local ABC broadcast said the California drought is over now. I trust he’s been advised not to say that again until, you know, it actually *is.*