It’s here, it’s positive, and it’s at the Kirkus site. Here’s the link.
My favorite line is the last: “Scalzi continues to be almost insufferably good at his brand of fun but think-y sci-fi adventure.”
“Almost insufferably good.” I love this sooooooo much.
5 thoughts on “Kirkus Review of The Collapsing Empire”
Am I the only one who read the last line with Duffy duck’s voice? Anyone? Just me? Oh well.
Almost? =)
Congrats! Can’t wait to read it!
Love “think-y.” You should trademark that. ;)
Yeah, you’re good at that. Good at humor too.
(don’t get cocky!)