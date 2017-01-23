I learned on Friday that bookseller Larry Smith had passed away and it’s fair to say I was more than a little shocked by the news. I’d seen him and Sally less than a week before at Arisia and had conversation with both. It’s fair to say that Larry and Sally were two of my favorite convention booksellers, not only because they always stocked lots of my books, but because they always stocked lots of everyone’s books — there was always something good to read when you browsed Larry’s shelves. He was also the bookseller I always made sure to sign stock at, since I knew he traveled far and wide and would take my books places I might not otherwise get to. He was cantankerous and opinionated and I always enjoyed talking to him. It’s still hard to believe he’s gone.
My thoughts now are with Sally and his numerous friends, who will all miss him deeply. As for me, many of the books on my shelves were originally on his. I think I’ll take one down tonight and read it in his memory, and with thanks.
16 thoughts on “RIP, Larry Smith”
Wonderful, warm tribute. Thank you.
Awww, man. I’ve bought many a fine book from Larry Smith, and it was always a delight to browse his tables at conventions. My condolences to his friends and family.
Damn. I always enjoyed chatting with him as I browsed. He leaves an enormous vacuum.
Do it for Larry
I know him from numerous Readercons; I’ll miss him. My condolences to all his family and all who knew him.
I’ll miss Larry too. Good guy. Very smart, and everything you said.
I also just saw him – and bought books from him – last week at Arisia. I only ever interacted with him in that one setting, but I think I’ve purchased at least one book from him every time I’ve gone to Arisia. I didn’t know him well, but it’s going to be weird to go to future Arisias and not see him there.
I have been an irregular customer of his for decades, mainly at Boskone, ReaderCon, and LunaCon. He will be sorely missed by all. R.I.P. Larry Smith.
I learned this morning about Larry’s death, and have found it very difficult to get anything done today. We last saw him at Philcon a few weeks ago, where he was his usual merrily irascible self as I signed another stack of books for him and Sally. It never crossed my mind that I wouldn’t be seeing him again.
Obviously our thoughts must all go out to Sally — another very dear person.
I was just thinking about seeing him and Sally at Marcon and making my spring book buy from them. Really going to miss the old curmudgeon.
Ah, no. My deepest sympathies to Sally–I’ll miss browsing the tables and chatting with him about books . . .
Wish I’d have known him. Based on his friends, he was special. Warm thoughts for you all.
I enjoyed your comments. I wish I had had the opportunity of meeting him.
His booth was one of the things I looked forward to the most at the few cons I go to, I always knew I would find something good to read, a few years back I decided to stop buying books for myself from Amazon and wait to buy them from him. I’ve seen several comments around the web saying he could be crabby and difficult but he was never anything other than friendly and helpful to me. My deepest condolences to his wife and many friends.
Alas. Larry Smith introduced me to Lois McMaster Bujold. Cat Faber had sung a song based on one of her books, and I was intrigued so I went to him to find the book. As I was buying it:
Larry: She’s right over there if you want her to sign it.
Me: …. 0.0 …!
Larry: I can call her over for you if you’re shy.
Me: …. 0.0
So he called out and waved her over, and we had a nice little chat while she autographed my _Paladin of Souls_. I’m very grateful for his empathy in that moment to a timid fan. Condolences to Sally
Sigh. 2017, you’re going to be as big of a jerk as your older sibling, 2016, aren’t you? Sigh.