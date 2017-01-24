You look like you could use an interesting stack of books and ARCs to peruse! Fortunately, I happen to have one right here for you. See anything in this stack that calls to you? Let us all know in the comments!
8 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 1/24/17”
Ooooooooohhh. A new Brust!
Yeah, the second Instrumentalists book would be my pick.
I’ve got Skill of our Hands in my pile, along with Empire Games by Stross — did you get that earlier?
Steven Brust and Paul Kemp, for sure.
I’m reading it right now, so I can say that Tremontaine is wonderful, not surprising given it’s set in Ellen Kushner’s Riverside series. And Department Zero sounds interesting.
There’s a new book by Steven Brust?!? *want*
(I’ve already got Tremontaine on my Kindle, and recommend it highly.)
Tremontaine, Tremontaine! I loved Privilege of the Sword.
I’m totally unfamiliar with whatever series or universe Tremontaine belongs to. Can someone explain why its spine looks like a standard movie advertisement, with the star’s name above the title and the lesser actors below? Is it an anthology, a shared work, or what?