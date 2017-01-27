Uncategorized

Publishers Weekly Review of The Collapsing Empire

John Scalzi2 Comments

It’s out and it’s good, and that always makes me happy. Here’s what I imagine the pull quote will be:

“Scalzi (the Old Man’s War series) delivers a strong opener for his fast-paced new space opera series… Expect several future works set in this sprawling universe.”

Well, and in fact I am contracted for at least one more (although I suspect it might be two — we’ll see once I start writing the second book).

This is a pretty good way to end the week, I think.

2 thoughts on “Publishers Weekly Review of The Collapsing Empire

  1. But but but, you’re a terrible SJW with no talent how can you possibly be having good things happen in your career!??! HOW MUCH DID YOU PAY PUBLISHERS WEEKLY?!?!?

  2. Am I right in thinking these haven’t been ‘starred’ reviews? I’m not entirely sure what they mean but I know authors get excited by them. Do they get stingier with the stars when an author is well-known?

Add your thinky bits (threads close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s