Uncategorized This is My Life This Weekend January 28, 2017January 28, 2017 John Scalzi17 Comments Signing signature sheets, drinking Coke Zero and watching Teen Titans Go. Hope your weekend is similarly activity-filled.
17 thoughts on “This is My Life This Weekend”
Looks releasing. I’ll be paying bills, going to the gym, and taking the boys to a park with a big, fancily appointed playground today.
That looks like a good way to spend a cold January weekend.
We’ll be doing the usual weekend stuff, shopping, housecleaning, laundry, napping – you know, the normal stuff. Which I appreciate, to be honest, because way too many weekends over the past couple of months have had not-normal stuff that I haven’t enjoyed very much.
I’d like to see a big bag of cheese puffs on that table and orange smudges on the signature pages! It’s 28° here in South-central Indiana so I’m going to listen to a Marc Maron podcast while on my exercise bike, take a hot shower, chow down on some leftover Chinese takeout, then lay around the rest of the afternoon watching season two of “The Man in the High Castle” on Amazon!
Did you hear that Warner announced a third full season of Young Justice, their much more serous Teen Tiitans show? Now if we could get another Batman animated show, I’d be very happy!
My local Costco is out of Coke Zero! I have to do with Diet Coke.
Knitting brain hats for the science march. :)
My daughter and I LOVE TTG (yay Tara Strong!). Enjoy!
Do you use any particular or special pen for your signing and handwriting, or just whatever ballpoint is handy? Just curious.
Spending my Saturday getting my bubble busted. “Signature sheets?” I wonder, “What are signature sheets?”
My one concession to fanboydom has been signed books. I’m not one to obsess over celebrities. If an entertainer can act the part or sing the song, that’s enough for me, don’t need to know about their personal live, don’t want to own memorabilia, couldn’t care less about ever meeting them in person. It’s a different story with a writer. Someone who can weave words together with eloquence and humor rises to the highest level of admiration I’m able to feel for someone I know only through their art. It shouldn’t matter, but somehow I can enjoy a book just a little more if I have a copy that an author not only wrote, but handled for a moment; if only long enough to add a signature.
Now, after typing in the search terms “author signature sheets”, I’ll no longer be able to get that little bit of extra fun thinking the author held the book. I’ll have to settle for…
Held this one page.
This weekend I’m fighting off a cold and showing my young daughter Sailor Moon.
My family spent a few hours today holding our friend’s two 5-week-old puppies. It was exactly what I needed after the last 24 hours of political news.
You should do signature sheets for e-books. It would take less time.
Our weekend’s off to a great start: eating far too much food at the local dim sum restaurant to celebrate Chinese new year. (Xin nian kuai le!) Tonight, we’ll spend a couple hours being entertained by a choir that has several friends, all excellent vocalists with impressive genre range. Life’s good!
Watching the Super Bowl
Dining in French Restaurants
Soaking in the sub on the Riviera
You know … alternate activities :P
The Donald will be proud of you – here you are giving a job to an American when that signature signing thing could have been contracted out to the Chinese.
What are signature sheets? I’m guessing they get bound into books at some point, but I’m not really sure. I did google “signature sheets” and, in one of those things that happen in this age, I get a google page listing luxury bedsheets.
It doesn’t look like your signing bedsheets today, unless they’re for very small beds…
My activity today: errands, running, rebuilding the home network/wifi, cooking, desk paperwork that I didn’t get done during the week. Maybe hack on a bit of code for fun. Routine stuff.
I’ve never been a fan of signature sheets. I have a couple books with them, but they’re usually easy to spot. I realize that not everyone who wants a signed book can get to a reading, but still, I much prefer it when it’s clear that the author personally signed the book itself.
For the record, I have over forty signed SF first editions, including five by OGH. All five of those were signed in the actual book, and four in my presence. Most of my signed books were obtained personally by me at readings.