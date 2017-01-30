As the month of January draws to a close, there’s just enough time to get in one more stack of new books and ARCs! What here looks tempting to you? Tell us all in the comments!
As the month of January draws to a close, there’s just enough time to get in one more stack of new books and ARCs! What here looks tempting to you? Tell us all in the comments!
22 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 1/30/17”
MUST READ Hamster Princess 4!
Red Sister and Mars One are on my To Read list.
What’s that “The Schooldays of Jesus” about (if not simply what it says on the tin)? Intriguing…
Having nothing but the titles to go by, The Black Wolves of Boston sounds like it could be good. Unless the wolves giltter or something.
City of Miracles for sure — Bennett’s previous City… books were both amazing, complex fantasies with non-standard protagonists.
I’ve been looking forward to Mars One
My first grader and I cannot wait for the new Hamster Princess. It just will not arrive quickly enough.
MARS ONE!
Really looking forward to Red Sister’s arrival in bookstores…maybe not quite as much as I am looking forward to the Collapsing Empire, but still.
Couldn’t get into reading as much in the last year as I normally do. But I’m so glad to see some of my favorite authors are releasing new titles this year. Thinking we are all going to need high-quality SF & fantasy as a respite from day-to-day America for awhile.
Hmm… New Susan Matthews? The Jurisdiction is pretty dystopic, but always interesting!
I hope that’s the new novel, and not just an omnibus of old Jurisdiction tales…
Looking forward to City of Miracles and Red Sister. Just finished The Bear and the Nightingale – highly recommend!
Golly, ALL those titles look good. However, my To Read pile is still teetering dangerously, and my budget for February is NIL, so…anything will have to wait.
But dang, those all sound like good reads from the titles.
(OK, so I’m a guy, nd grown, so Hamster Princess would not be a likely choice for me, yet I’ve gotta give props for a great title and it does sound like it’d be great fun for kids and the kids-at-heart. And hey, I have no objection to hamster princesses in general, though I might prefer a democratically elected hamster…er, wait, I fear I’ve somehow gone off on a wild hamster tangent…. Very close to a wild hare, only smaller and more hamstery….)
Just let me say that any new Lawrence Block book will surely be good. He’s one of my favorite writers in the crime fiction genre.
I have a very hard time judging a book by its cover.
I read an arc of The Bear and the Nightingale. Non-traditional narrative, feels like you stepped right into a Russian folktale. Wonderful.
And I’ve enjoyed tons by Wen Spencer, so that one stood out as well.
Hamster Princess 4 by Ursula Vernon is a must for me. I just finished her Castle Hangnail, which was delightful.
Love the Hamster Princess books. I’m picking up them up to read to my grandkids.
Seriously. Stop looking at me like that.
Christopher Browne: Sorry, but Fleet Renegades is the 2nd omnibus of the Jurisdiction novels. The new book Blood Enemies is due out later this year (though the eARC is available now.)
Not one, but 2 books with spine damage?!? This hurts me in my soul. Poor babies, crippled before they even had a chance to fulfill their destiny.
The Black Wolves of Boston is a fun read. Any book that starts with a tree murderer is worth a look.
http://www.baen.com/Chapters/9781481482462/9781481482462.htm
Hamster Princess FTW, and Mars One, just because, well, Mars.
I’m reading The Bear and the Nightingale right now, and it’s fantastic.