Uncategorized

Sun Pillar, 1/30/17

John Scalzi11 Comments

The first sun pillar of the year! I thought you might enjoy the view.

11 thoughts on “Sun Pillar, 1/30/17

  7. If this is the first sun pillar then what’s been keeping the sky from falling since January 20th?

Add your thinky bits (threads close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s