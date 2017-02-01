Proof the what the eye sees and the camera sees are different things: When I was looking through the viewfinder I could see details in the crescent and nothing of the non-illuminated part; here in the picture it’s entirely the other way around. I like it.
13 thoughts on “Crescent Moon, 2/1/17”
PLEASE share what camera you used and how you got that great photo! I’m obsessed with taking photos of the moon and mostly what I get is blinding white round disc images that could just as well be the neighbor’s security light.
Hmm, looks like a white chocolate-dipped truffle in a bed of cotton candy to me. I guess we see what we want to see. Especially when we’re hungry! Nice photo.
Oh, nice!
This is stunning. Deeply soothing to see such a beautiful sky!
Lif Strand:
It was my Nikon d750, and I pointed it out the window at the moon, basically. It did the rest.
I believe seeing the gray shadow means you’re seeing earthlight from a “full earth” visible from the moon. The old folk saying is, “The old moon asleep in the arms of the new.”
This is gorgeous. I would love to share it. I would certainly credit you, but those things tend to disappear. Would you consider signing it somehow perhaps, please?
Beautiful! This is my new wallpaper.
Nice. Here’s my shot of the Moon, Venus and Mars last night.
What you have is on overexposure of the crescent, which makes the dark part show up. Your eye set the amount of light coming in so that you could see detail in the crescent.
You can play with this by manually setting an f-stop and then walking through the exposure times.
And to follow on to Tim McDermott above, if your camera has a HDR mode, you might be able to get it to get detail in both sides of the image by combining a short exposure (for the light side), with a long exposure (for the dark side).
That’s an impressive shot.
@Lifstrand: The thing to remember when shooting the Moon is that the bits you can see with the naked eye are in full, bright and direct sunlight. Don’t let your camera tell you it’s night if you want the sun-lit bits. (You’re OK doing that if you want the effect OGH has here where the earth-lit bits are visible with the rather cool looking clouds).