The say that when a stack of books and ARCs this high pops its head out during the first week of February, you’ll have lots of good reading for months afterward. I would tend to agree. See anything here that you’d like to curl up with during the winter cold? Tell us in the comments!
24 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 2/3/17”
Small Favor special edition.
Glad to see Kangaroo Too on the stack. I’ve been looking forward to it ever since I read the first one.
I saw Jim Butcher and got tingly. Then I saw the title (it’s a re-release) and got sad. Peace Talks will come out one of these days. Right?
“Small Favor,” one of the best in the Dresden Files
CrossTalk by Connie Willis jumps out out me. What do you do with all these books that you are sent?
The Daryl Gregory. I didn’t know a new Gregory was coming out, but I want it now and can’t believe I’ll have to wait to July for it.
Also Lovecraft Country. I keep meaning to buy that one. Off to do that now.
Lovecraft Country will probably be on my Hugo ballot.
Ohboyohboyohboy! Spoonbenders, by Daryl Gregory! Yessss!
I’m mildly pleased to see it in the stack.
Spoonbenders looks interesting. I got excited when I saw Jim Butcher’s name. Then it registered that Small Favor is a re-release. Waiting not so patiently for Peace Talks.
And I’m eager to read Caine’s Mutiny because I like that series.
Crosstalk was actually a very trippy and fun book! I still like “To Say Nothing of the Dog” better but she’s a great writer.
I’m always ready for a new Bill Pronzini book.
I was watching the previous season of Halt and Catch fire just before reading Crosstalk, and pictured Kerry Bishe, Scoot McNairy, and Lee Pace as the leads. Works pretty well.
I loved Crosstalk
I’m so tired I don’t want to read anything. But Spoon Benders did sound interesting.
Thanks.Just ordered Lovecraft Country. Anyone out there should read Crosstalk if they haven’t already.
Crosstalk definitely.
Crosstalk is a possibility. But I’m also curious about looking at the Pronzini since I usually associate him with mysteries.
Can’t wait to get my hands on Spoonbenders.
Lovecraft Country is FANTASTIC. Highly recommended.
Sadly, my mental state at the moment, what with Brexit and Trump, is such that I’ve had to fall back on core values.
Yes, that involves buying shoes, and bags, not to mention apparel; retail therapy works! Sadly, unless Subtarranean Press provides me with a book bound in:
‘High-quality elite norwegian deer leather with naturel tanning’
my retail therapy is going to rely on core values.for sometime to come…
JoelZakem, what is “Lovecraft Country” about?
47 years ago, I was at my grandparents’s house, bored, and picked up one of those Alfred Hitchcock Presents books. One story was by Bill Pronzini. And he’s still going strong!
Hi Bill Williams, didn’t see your comment till I’d typed mine, sorry! I would like to hear from you, too, about “Lovecraft Country.”
Pogonip-from Publishers Weekly review of “Lovecraft Country” (Nov 30, 2015) – “This timely rumination on racism in America refracts an African-American family’s brush with supernatural horrors through the prism of life in the Jim Crow years of the mid-20th century. The novel’s episodic events involve the extended family of Chicagoan Atticus Turner, who are lineal descendants of slaves once owned by the ancestors of New Englander Caleb Braithwhite. As Braithwhite jockeys for ascendancy in the sorcerous Order of the Ancient Dawn, he draws Turner and his family and friends into a variety of intrigues, including the recovery of a book of occult lore, the manipulation of a Jekyll-esque split personality, and encounters with ghosts”
i found the book to be very well written and suspenseful.