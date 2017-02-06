It would sound like this.
And now you know.
Share:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to email (Opens in new window)
5 thoughts on “In Which the Eternal Question of “What Would It Sound Like If Morrissey’s ‘Every Day Is Like Sunday’ Was Covered as Dark Ambient With a Cookie Monster Singer?” Is Answered”
Yes, that’s me.
Huh. I don’t think that’s what people usually mean by “Cookie Monster vocals“.
Just for comparison, here’s Rammstein vs. Cookie Monster:
Dear John, Don’t stop writing ! 😉
Cecil! Encore!