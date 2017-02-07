Announcing The Expanding Tour 2017! 22 Cities! Five Weeks!

It’s now officially announced: My tour dates for The Collapsing Empire! I’m calling this one The Expanding Tour 2017, and here are the venues (follow the links for times and details):
Tuesday, March 21
Joseph-Beth Booksellers
Lexington, KY
Wednesday, March 22
Quail Ridge Books & Music
Raleigh, NC
Thursday, March 23
Flyleaf Books
Chapel Hill, NC
Friday, March 24
Fountain Books
Richmond, VA
Saturday, March 25
Parnassus Books
Nashville, TN
Sunday, March 26
BookPeople
Austin, TX
Monday, March 27
Brazo’s
Houston, TX
Tuesday, March 28
Half Price Books
Dallas, TX
Wednesday, March 29
Volumes Bookcafe
Chicago, IL
Monday, April 3
Books & Co
Dayton, OH
Tuesday, April 4
Cuyahoga County Library
Parma, OH
Wednesday, April 5
Brookline Booksmith
Boston, MA
Thursday, April 6
Gibson’s
Concord, NH
Friday, April 7
Odyssey Bookshop (with Elizabeth Bear and Scott Lynch)
South Hadley, MA
Saturday, April 8
A Room of One’s Own at Madison Public Library
Madison, WI
Tuesday, April 18
Boulder Bookstore
Boulder, CO
Wednesday, April 19
University Bookstore at University Temple United Methodist Church
Seattle, WA
Thursday, April 20
Mysterious Galaxy
San Diego, CA
Saturday, April 22-Sunday, April 23
Los Angeles Times Festival of Books
Los Angeles, CA
In addition I will be doing three dates with Cory Doctorow:
Tuesday, April 25
Vroman’s Bookstore
Pasadena, CA
Wednesday, April 26
Bookshop Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz, CA
Thursday, April 27
Borderlands Books
San Francisco, CA
So that’s 22 cities over five weeks. That’s a lot!
Now to answer some of the usual questions:
Why aren’t you coming to [Insert Town Here]?
Because as ever, I go where where we receive requests (by bookstores and libraries) and there are only so many places I can go while on tour. There are as usual new places — four new cities I’ve never visited before! — but as always we’re going to miss some places. There will be other tours; let your local bookstores know you want to see me.
Also, I will be doing a number of other events in other cities in 2017, so if your city isn’t here, I still may show up in it at some point (for example, I’ll be in NYC in early June). Stay tuned for more information on those appearances.
Are the events free to attend?
Most are but some aren’t. Some stores have ticketed events, which means you have to RSVP. Please RSVP in those cases. Some stores will also require you to purchase the book at the store if you want to get the book signed. And in at least one case, you’ll need to buy a ticket (good for admitting two) that includes a copy of the book.
In each case, click on the links above for details or (if details are not up on the site yet) call the store and ask.
May I bring other things to sign?
I’m fine with it but check with the store. That said, and I can’t stress this enough: If you’re coming to an event at a bookstore, please buy something at the store. Typically my book (especially if the purchase is required in order to get in the signing line), but honestly any book would do. Support your local bookstore, please!
May I give you a gift?
You may but understand that I will be unlikely to travel with it; I will probably ask the store to ship it to me. This is because I travel very light (it’s a long tour) and don’t have much space to carry things. If you bring me edible things (cookies, etc), I’ll likely snack on them back at the hotel room. Please do not poison me.
What will your event be like?
On tour events I will usually read something exclusive to the tour that no one else but people who see me on tour will hear (likely a selection from an upcoming work), and then a couple of shorter pieces, and then a question and answer session followed by a signing. My events are usually PG rated; there might be some adult themes and light swearing but nothing too out there.
If I bring a ukulele will you sing a song?
Yes, people bring ukes to my events, and yes, I will sing a song (or at least part of one) if someone brings one. BUT: Make sure it’s tuned! If the uke is out of tune I can’t use it; nothing stops an event like me trying to tune a uke for five minutes.
Hey, will you come and hang out with us after the event?
Probably not, but not because you’re not fabulous people. It’s because I usually have to get up at an ungodly hour the next morning for the next stop on my tour and/or because I already have a previous commitment with friends, whom I’ve already scheduled with. I promise you’ll get a full dose of me at the event.
I have another question you have not answered here.
Ask it in the comments!
22 thoughts on “Announcing The Expanding Tour 2017! 22 Cities! Five Weeks!”
You’re coming Chicago, you’re coming to Chicago. Snoopy happy dance.
Wait, you’re coming to Boulder?
*slips on sunglasses*
Time for a road trip.
Gonna do a tie-in event on the JoCo cruise? Can we buy copies on the cruise? Can I buy you a drink on the cruise?
MichaelT:
In fact the JoCo Cruise folks will likely be my test audience for the tour material. And yes, you can buy me a drink. I’ll take a Coke Zero.
Should we bring you some pie and tortilla shells?
I mean, if it makes you happy, sure.
Holy cats, but that’s a lot of traveling in a bit over a month! I am glad to see a couple of several-day breaks built into the schedule, and I hope you’ll use them to rest, recover and enjoy family. Oh, and laundry – that would be good, too.
On a selfish level, I am delighted to see that you’ll be appearing near enough to where I live – AND on a Saturday! – that I might actually be able to attend. Yay, and thanks!
Sigh…No Florida this time. That’s OK I also hate it here in the spring and summer. Way too hot and muggy.
You’re coming to Boston! I just called Brookline Booksmith and confirmed that we don’t need tickets, but we’re going to get 2 copies of the book there. (My brother is a huge fan and you’re not going to Philly on this round.)
If you have time, and I know how these things go, I am cordially extending you the same invite I gave to Jenny Lawson when she was here. I work at two museums here in Boston. I would be happy to have you as my guest at either of them, or at any other museum/zoo/aquarium in greater Boston that tickles your fancy. Let me know if you’d like to get a selfie with an actual direwolf skeleton, I’ll hook you up.
Sweet!
What’s with ukulele music?
Got me. I think people think it’s amusing to see sing and play terribly.
You are coming to Odyssey Bookstore in MA on MY BIRTHDAY!!! Happy Birthday to me!
So what’s with the Cory Doctorow double billing? Not that he isn’t awesome, but as far as I know you haven’t collaborated lately, so I’m wondering.
But anyway, I might be able to see the two of you in SF. Stress “might”, because around then I’ll likely be settling in after moving. (To Sacramento. Maybe you’ll get there someday…)
Do you think Canada will be a possibility? I will speak to Drawn & Quarterly when I’m over there picking up my copy of Norse Mythology this week, if you’re willing to cross the border.
Dire-Wolf Skeleton Selfie pretty well seals any deal!
eBbr
FYI Quail Ridge moved from their old location (within walking distance ) and are now in a bigger location at North Hills Shopping Center a few miles away. They are still awesome though.
The store in Houston is Brazos, not Brazo’s
So *on average*, between Santa Cruz and San Francisco, you’re going to be visiting my town. :-)
My father will have a much shorter trip to see you in his town, though! Maybe he can conference me in. (Or maybe not.)
Will you be a zombie by the time you get to San Francisco?
Austin, just might make that one.
As usual, I’ll see you on both the 22nd and 23rd.
Stalker? Me? No!
I might bring a uke. ;)