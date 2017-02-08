Uncategorized

Announcing the 2017 Audie Award Finalists in the Fantasy Category

John Scalzi3 Comments

Hey! I get to tell you which works, authors and narrators are finalists for the 2017 Audie Award in the category of Fantasy. The Audies are the highest award in the audio book industry, so being a finalist for one of its categories is a very fine honor indeed.

This year, the finalists for the Fantasy category are:

That’s a very excellent slate of finalists! The winner of the category will be announced on June 1. Congratulations to each of them, authors and narrators both!

3 thoughts on “Announcing the 2017 Audie Award Finalists in the Fantasy Category

  2. I’ve read “The Everything Box”, so I know it’s a great book. Guess I’ll have to listen to it, too.

