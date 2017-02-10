Three Weeks Into Trump’s America

Hey, Scalzi! It is I, your fake interlocutor! I wish to ask you about your thoughts on Trump and the news this week!
Ugh. I mean, okay? I guess?
You don’t sound excited!
I’m at this place where I do want to talk about what’s going on in with our government, and at the same time I don’t, because it’s fucking tiring and depressing to think about for longer than a tweet.
Well, you have been tweeting about politics a lot.
Exactly — bang out 140 characters, say something snarky, and then bug the hell out. But, fine, let’s talk about stuff in a slightly-longer-than-tweet form.
Hooray! First up: Thoughts on the 9th Circuit Court stay on Trump’s Muslim ban?
Unsurprising.
That’s… not longer than a tweet.
Fine. It’s not surprising for me for two reasons. One, because the executive order was so sloppily constructed, and so clearly targeting Muslims as Muslims, that the constitutional issues with it were obvious to even a layman such as myself (Also, pro tip: If you don’t want your executive order limiting travel from seven Muslim-majority countries to be seen as an actual ban on Muslims, maybe don’t call it a ban when you tweet about it and maybe don’t have one of your pals brag about how cleverly you made a ban on Muslims without actually saying “DUDE THIS IS SO TOTALLY A MUSLIM BAN” in the executive order itself).
Two, because the administration’s argument to the 9th Circuit vis-a-vis the executive order was basically “not only should you pretend that Trump and his pals never said this was a ban elsewhere, but you shouldn’t even be able to review the constitutionality of this executive order for reasons,” followed by an attempted Jedi handwave designed to block the memory of the Constitution and two centuries of precedent regarding judicial review. Unsurprisingly! This did not work! Nor should it have. And now as a result, we have a circuit court very firmly on the record as saying that the Trump administration’s attempted rule by executive order is not going to be the fast track to blithely uncontested authoritarianism that they hoped it would be.
What about the Supreme Court?
What about it?
They could overturn the 9th!
Yeah, but they probably won’t. Even if one were to assume a standard ideological split (which I wouldn’t in this case but even so), it would be 4-4, and in the case of ties, the lower court stay would stand. But in this particular case, if SCOTUS takes it up at all, I think it’s more likely to see a 6-2 or 7-1 or even (really unlikely because Thomas is Thomas but still) a unanimous ruling because, again, one substantial part of the Trump administration’s argument is “the courts shouldn’t be able to review executive orders” — or at least this one, because national security, harumph harumph. I don’t see the Supreme Court, the highest judicial platform of our nation, saying, “oh, right, we shouldn’t do our job,” especially when told this by the nincompoops of this administration, and especially with such a bullshit, poorly-constructed executive order like this one, and especially especially when the administration’s evidence that this executive order is necessary for the protection of the nation is “trust us on this.” I mean, these motherfuckers literally cannot find light switches in the White House conference rooms.
So, really, no. I don’t see the Supreme Court siding with the Trump administration on this. Nor should they.
You’ve been wrong before.
Yes I have.
Speaking of the Supreme Court, any thoughts on Neil Gorsuch?
Uuuuuhhhh, he’s probably the best-case scenario for the Supreme Court in this particular adminstration?
But how can you say that? He’s a conservative!
I don’t know how to break it to you, but we elected a GOP president. Also, I’m not saying he’s my choice for the Supreme Court. What I am saying is that we’re goddamned lucky Trump didn’t offer up someone from his own stable of cronies, because he doesn’t know anyone else. Gorsuch appears to be a solid, legit choice for the Court, who I am very sure will take sides on rulings that I will be entirely unhappy with.
But Merrick Garland!
Garland should be on the court, yes. He’s not. He’s not going to be.
The Democrats should block Gorsuch! Just like the GOP blocked Garland!
I don’t think that will be possible in the long run, and I think the nation is generally best served with the Court at full capacity. If they want to try, I don’t think it’s going to hurt them much, politically. But the Democrats are also in the minority in the Senate, which I suspect matters.
What do you think about Gorsuch’s “Fascism Forever” club in high school?
You know, when I was in high school, I put out a flyer for “The Elitist Club,” which I meant as a joke, but which some kids at my school signed up for, because they didn’t know it was a joke. It was an obnoxious bit of humor on my part, but that was it. Knowing that about my own past as a smug teenage dude, I’m willing to cut Gorsuch a little slack for being an asshole back in the day; his club name was even more obnoxious than mine, but as far as I know he wasn’t in fact goosestepping around the quads as a kid.
Also, as a general rule, barring actual criminal activity or an active thread of asshole behavior from then to now (see: Ted Cruz), I’m usually willing to say what happens in high school and college stays there. I did a lot of asshole things in high school and college myself; I don’t know that they’re entirely indicative of who I am as a 47-year-old person engaged in the adult world.
Thoughts on the cabinet hearings?
They’re actually going better than I expected!
But DeVos! And Sessions! And Price in the middle of the night!
The fact Mike Pence had to drag his ass over to Capitol Hill to push DeVos over into the win column is a pretty substantial thing. I would have preferred her not getting the nod, but all things considered this was a decent showing by the Democrats. Likewise Sessions, for which there was only one defection, and the vote on Price was similarly lopsided. I don’t think that vote happening in the middle of the night matters for anything, incidentally; the vote totals wouldn’t have changed, and it’s not like people didn’t find out in the morning.
Anyway, look: The Democrats are in the minority right now. If they held the Senate, things might be different, but they don’t. Be happy they seem to have found their spines. Their spine-finding is going to be important over the next few years, especially because, if memory serves, 25 of them are up for re-election in ’18.
Okay, time for some quick takes.
Do it.
Flynn talking to the Russians about sanctions?
Stupid, possibly illegal, and in any other administration would be grounds for him to be removed. He will not be removed.
Conway pimping Ivanka’s fashion brand?
Really stupid, definitely against the rules, and in any other administration would be grounds for her to be removed. She will not be removed.
Spicer lying his motherfucking ass off all the time in the press room?
Also appallingly stupid, not against rules, but again in any other administration he’d be fired. And he might eventually be fired because apparently Trump doesn’t like him much! And I suspect that on that day, he will say thank you Jesus to himself and then wander off to be a talking head and write a memoir.
I will note that of all the people in the administration, I feel sorry for Spicer the most — I think he has a thankless task where people like Flynn and Conway (and DeVos and Sessions, etc) are actively malign. But on the other hand, he took the job, so I only feel a little sorry for him, and less so every single time he opens his goddamn lying mouth.
Bannon?
Man, don’t get me started on that racist piece of shit right now. I will be here all day.
Trump: possible dementia?
This is a thing that’s going around, I know. One, I’m nowhere near qualified to make an assessment; two, you know what? I don’t want to give him an excuse for being such an awful president. Unless definitely shown otherwise by medical experts, I am going to assume that Trump is both in complete charge of his faculties, and a historically awful president.
Is Trump the Worst President Ever™?
I still hold that spot for James Buchanan, who broke the country in a way that required fighting a war to fix, and also we’re still just three weeks into this administration, so it might be a little early for definitive pronouncements. But it’s also pretty clear that just three weeks in, if Trump is not the worst president since Buchanan, it’s not for lack of trying. His administration is hopelessly corrupt, he’s incurious and a bigot, his advisers are motherfucking white nationalists who aren’t even trying to hide that fact, and he literally has no idea what he’s doing.
In a way it’s exhilarating! Because this administration is entirely outside the experience of anyone, ever — it’s never been this bad, this fast. But then, it’s easy for me to say it’s exhilarating, since I’m one of those people who will be the last to be affected by the immense damage this administration has the potential to cause, and is indeed already causing. Let’s face it: Trump and his party pals are all in for me, Mr. Straight White Rich Dude, whether I want that or not. It’s everyone else they’re screwing, especially if they have a skin shade darker than my own fish-pale pallor, and even more so if they’re Muslim.
Again: I’m embarrassed that my president and his administration are corrupt, ignorant bigots, and I’m embarrassed that when given a choice between corrupt, ignorant bigots and not corrupt ignorant bigots, enough of us decided the corrupt, ignorant bigots would somehow be a refreshing change to make the electoral college go in that direction. But here we are, and this is what we’ve got.
Do you have advice for anyone following politics these days?
Briefly, until otherwise proven:
- Assume any utterance from Trump is a lie and/or grossly misinformed;
- Assume that Trump’s lieutenants will support that lie/ignorance and add their own;
- Assume any executive order from Trump is unconstitutional, impractical and unvetted;
- Assume the guiding principle of the administration is white power;
- Assume the rationale for any administration initiative is “because fuck you, that’s why”;
- Assume the Congressional and national GOP organization is all in for each of the above;
- Assume this is how it’s going to be until January 20, 2021 at the earliest.
That’s pretty bleak.
Yeah, well. Welcome to your refreshing change.
Last time you wrote on Trump you said you were strangely optimistic. Would you care to revise that statement?
Nope! Three weeks in, as many people want to impeach this asshole as don’t, his unfavorables are up, and GOP congresscritters are literally running away from their constituents, who are angry as hell with what’s going on. Again — Trump and the GOP are in power right now and there’s nothing that can change that in the short run. But in the last week it appears the courts are willing to put on the brakes, the Democrats in Congress are willing to stand up (just a little!) and people are ready to confront the government. Life is not optimal. But it’s better than it would be if everyone was rolling over and just talking it.
So, yeah! I’m still feeling not entirely horrible! Let’s see how long that lasts.
As usual with political threads, the Mallet is out. Be kind to each other, please.
It’s only been three weeks?? Sheesh.
Impeach Cobbler pie goes well with a nice Muscadine wine, and a Black and Mild. Y’all should try it!
Once again excellent points Mr. Scalzi. My goal is to make my district politician as scared as possible. I live in a very gerrymandered district (heavily Republican one that snakes for miles like a Picasso figure around all of the democratic areas). but that won’t stop me from supporting any moderate challenger who moves the needle even slightly to the center. that is how I can hopefully stop this crazy.
My thoughts on the wall:
– I imagine based on Trump’s “i am never wrong” fervor over the last three weeks he will go forward with it, damn the cost or consequences. Every single individual who voted from him could personally tell him “no” and he would still say he needs to do it and lie about his support.
– He will overpay for the wall. It will be poorly built. He will force America to use one of his companies to oversee the project so he personally profit immensely from it.
– He will use a tariff to “pay for the wall”, thus charging Americans 2x to pay for it (first with tax dollars and second with the Tarrif). He will not understand that and boast that Mexican companies are paying for the wall instead of passing on the costs to the consumer like every single company in the world would do.
– He will never actually build the entire thing as planned, instead he will extend the current fence, pretend he built the entire thing and still run over budget.
.
I took a tiny bit of hope out of the immediate walkback from the 20% tax on Mexican goods. The pushback on that tax came from his supporters as well as from the people who he expects to oppose him, and he listened. It’s the only sign I’ve seen that this administration will listen to at least a few chosen “outside” voices.
My fake interlocutor could ask me exactly the same questions yours did and get pretty much identical answers.
For the record, I don’t think there’s any real point in the Democrats trying to prevent any of Trump’s picks. All of them will be confirmed, no matter what Democrats do. The DeVos vote was the best case scenario, and unlikely to happen again. I think what little political capital Democrats have should be spent trying to prevent the repeal/gutting of the Affordable Care Act. It’s massively important to many, many Americans. It needs tweaking/fixing, and perhaps enough Republicans can be persuaded to help Democrats do that, but a repeal will be a total fucking disaster, regardless of what horrid shit Republicans try to replace it with.
Thanks for expressing most of my thoughts so eloquently.
I believe I sensed more than a modicum of self restraint.
The only good thing that may come out of this is an enlivened engagement from the voting public. Then again, given the gnat’s attention span that appears to be the norm these days, a healthy involvement in government by the governed may be a flash mob event.
As a Canuck I’d like to extend both my deepest sympathies to all.
And an invitation to come visit for the next 4 years or so :P
Regarding the dementia claims, I would also add that I remember all the crazy speculation around Hillary and her health during the campaign. I thought those conspiracy theories were whack-job level crazy. In an attempt to not be a complete hypocrite I can’t support or push something without any evidence. Until a licensed mental health care professional personally examines him and makes that diagnosis it remains a conspiracy theory.
Assume all you wish. Just remember: “Your assumptions are your windows on the world. Scrub them off every once in a while, or the light won’t come in.” ― Isaac Asimov
Historians overall* seem to rank Andrew Johnson worse than Buchanan, with Harding and Pierce coming in better than those two and then George W. Bush. Harding appears to be the benchmark for scandalous and horrible without precipitating an actual civil war.
* going off an aggregate table of scholar surveys on Wikipedia which is up to date as of a 538 poll from November 2016
Well, you’re taking this better than I am, but then I’m a disabled 68-year-old woman living heavily on Social Security and depending on Medicare. Although I gotta say, if this causes the Democrats to get their poop together it’s *almost* worth it. Assuming we survive it.
Next time we get an intelligent and honest person into the White House, any bets on whether we’ll get some Trump-inspired tightening of ethics laws? Heck, I’d settle for just getting rid of the exemption in the current laws.
My current level of engagement in politics is throwing an occasional glance at the rearview mirror. Even the image of Trump makes my scrotum crawl (sorry) and I can’t look at him anymore, let alone listen to him.
On the bright side, there are some excellent new TV shows to use as distractions. FX is kicking butt with Taboo, and Chapter 1 of Legion was sensational! Season 3 of Fargo comes out in the spring, so that’s something to look forward to as well.
In the meantime, remember to take your protein pills and put your helmet on.
Three Weeks huh? People talk about “the first hundred days” of an administration. 100 days is a little under *5 times* the age of the current administration. Wow. This exhaustion I’m feeling is going to have to be managed in the long run.
It is heartening to see the public response in protests and town halls. A bunch of states are going to work to criminalize such protests, but our judicial branch appears to be holding fast so far and those laws won’t get traction. In fact, it looks like a “2 against 1″ in the branches of government contest, which shouldn’t be a contest.
Tom Cotton, Harvard educated lawyer and somebody who likely understands the constitution better than most of us, recently said in an official press release, “President Trump’s order to temporarily pause the refugee program and travel from seven war-torn countries is plainly legal under the Constitution and our immigration laws.” I rather suspect Cotton knows this to be a false statement. That he, and others like him utter it, is telling. He then goes on to say, “No foreigner has a constitutional right to enter the United States and courts ought not second-guess sensitive national-security decisions of the president.” I take this statement to be an outright attack on separation of powers and indeed, the unlucky DOJ lawyers sent to the ninth circuit tried to argue this very angle. That the President’s orders lie beyond the judicial powers of review. WUT?
It’s a war on the constitution folks. No other way to put it. Our founders were thinking of this very type of situation when they put the separation of powers in place. It’s getting stress tested now. It’s a good Constitution. Hope it makes it.
My personal rhetorical question is when does gross incompetence become an impeachable offense? I suspect we’ll have a chance to find out.
I had to check the calendar when I looked at the title of this entry. I truly did not believe that it has ONLY been three weeks.
Thanks, as always. Just thanks.
I’m also reminded of a remark by Michael Swanwick made at a science fiction convention in the DC area the better part of a decade ago, where he commented on SF where the future was just like the present, only a little greyer and saggier, his expectation was that you’ll never see the real shock coming when it hits you.
As I posted on FB, I can’t decide if the most accurate assumption here is
Assume any utterance from Trump is a lie and/or grossly misinformed;
or
Assume the rationale for any administration initiative is “because fuck you, that’s why”;
@Shrike58: Not until January 2019 at the earliest, is my guess, and that only if public revulsion with Trump becomes so great that there’s a blue tsunami in Congress. It would be political suicide for a GOP Congressperson in a Trump-leaning district to vote for impeachment or a GOP Senator in a Trump-leaning state to vote for removal. I don’t think very many GOP people in Congress have that kind of backbone.
“I’m embarrassed that my president and his administration are corrupt, ignorant bigots, and I’m embarrassed that when given a choice between corrupt, ignorant bigots and not corrupt ignorant bigots, enough of us decided the corrupt, ignorant bigots would somehow be a refreshing change to make the electoral college go in that direction.”
I hope this phrasing is not meant to imply that Hillary Clinton is an ignorant bigot who just happens to not be corrupt.
IOW, I trust you mean “not (corrupt ignorant bigots)” instead of “(not corrupt) (ignorant bigots)”.
I just don’t know what to do anymore. I’ve tried to be accepting and inclusive. I’m tired. I have a son and a daughter on the way. I don’t want to raise them in a sexist, racists, homophobic society that Trump and his supporters want. I’m not so sure the Union will survive. At least, it won’t in it’s present form. I see two options for myself. Leave, or fight for breakup. I can’t reason with these people any more. I’ve gone from pitying them to hating them. They seem to want a war. I’m starting to think it’s time to give them one.
#FreeCascadia.
If it helps at all, the British Government is now desperately trying to plan the proposed State Visit for Trump which keeps him as far from the public eye as possible, because they know there will be massive protests against him.
The chances of the Queen pulling a sickie are probably low, since Her Highness has hosted some omega level tyrants in her time, but she has the finest collection of jewels in the world, and thus is unlikely to be impressed with Ivanka’s bangles. I suspect that fact will piss off Trump bigly…
I had a couple follow-up questions/thoughts:
1) Any take on the likelihood of significant parts of government being dismantled due to Bannon’s allegiance to “Neoreaction”? (Culling from https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2016/08/the-radical-anti-conservatism-of-stephen-bannon/496796/, https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/02/behind-the-internets-dark-anti-democracy-movement/516243/, and many similar articles from various sources)
2) Aside from generally misogynist attacks on Ivanka Trump and Kellyanne Conway (She looks like a horse! etc.) what’s your take on their level of corruption/involvement with this whole process? I believe many people are disappointed that Ivanka seems to be posing less of a “female role model” than they had hoped (head in the sand, much?) and Conway of course poses her own brand of basketball-level facile political machinations. But I don’t get the sense that either of them has much political power.
Re Gorsuch: From what I’ve read/ heard he sounds like a “good egg”. Sure he’s conservative, but Trump could have nominated someone much worse. I hope he gets confirmed without too much of a fight. (Assuming there are no skeletons in his closet.) I think the Dem’s should save their fire for bigger fights.. of which there look to be many.
Three weeks today; three weeks in, and it feels like Nixon in his sixth year. Jesus Christ.
Shrike58 — good question; and Trump himself asked that question, a couple years ago (about whether a president could be impeached for gross incompetence). In so many ways, this regime has broken my irony meter.
Re Impeachment: I expect GOP will never do it unless they can specifically benefit as saviors of the country. To me the only thing that would cause that is if there is irrefutable evidence that Trump is a spy for Putin and they catch him handing over deeply classified state secrets for personal gain. Then they can be “heroes” and take on the badguy. Other than that they will suffer through it like the rest of us.
But I do expect around the time of the 2018 State of the Union to see a majority turn for the GOP away from unilateral support of his policies. Only because it is an election year and by then even the republican base will start to feel the pain.
As a Canadian, I’m looking forward (in the same way one looks forward to root canal surgery) to Trump’s meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday. He does not have an easy row to hoe here: America is our biggest trading partner, so he doesn’t want to get Trump’s back up (although since Trump seems to get upset at just about anything, good luck with that, Justin); on the other hand; he doesn’t want to be a doormat, as the optics of that back home would not be good.
Personally, I’d be happy if Trudeau went all Hugh Laurie (as British PM) to Billy Bob Thornton (as POTUS) in ‘Love, Actually’, but I fear that the joy of seeing that in the moment would lead to things being much, much worse afterwards.
The only, and I mean ONLY reason I’m not feeling horrible most of the time is out of self preservation. I have to live, and to do so I can’t fall prey to depression, Some days I do, but I fight that as well as the issues at hand. Queer people, nonwhites, women, Muslims, Jewish people, are all in varying degrees of danger. The poor are going to be exceptionally fucked.
John, gently and with friendship, you have hardly anything that’s threatened by Trump that of course you feel strangely optimistic. You’ve slipped into playing this game on “easy” mode. If you were one of the above groups I listed, the chances are greater that you’d be more worried than you are.
Nebuly, it was Hugh Grant, but I think that “House” might also be an amusing alternative.
Josh Jasper:
“John, gently and with friendship, you have hardly anything that’s threatened by Trump that of course you feel strangely optimistic. You’ve slipped into playing this game on “easy” mode. If you were one of the above groups I listed, the chances are greater that you’d be more worried than you are.”
Indeed, which is a thing I point to specifically in the text. It’s easy for me. It’s not easy for other folks. I will be spending the next four years spending at least some of my time and money attempting to be of service to them.
The thing I’m finding the most exciting is watching people getting engaged with their state and local pols. Chaffetz getting run out of his town hall in UTAH of all places is freaking hilarious. I’m limited by both health and life-responsibility reasons from doing much in the way of in-person activism (most of what I’ve done these days is donate, make progressive T-shirt designs, and work on my diversity-heavy books), but it really helps to see so many other folks doing that legwork.
The other thing related to this is how, for lack of a better concept, trendy politics has become recently. Two years ago, would anyone have believed that 110,000 people would be listening to a livestream of a conference call for a largely procedural appeals-court hearing? Actual political reality has become the new reality TV, and that should scare the crap out of the Tang Tyrant. Elizabeth Warren is way more of a rock star than he is, and even minor figures like the WA state AG now have active fans. For someone who obviously got into this because he wanted the ego trip of playing King of the World, that’s gotta sting.
I think it’s pretty obvious where popular opinion is these days, and it’s definitely not on his side. Industry isn’t afraid of him, because they have way more money than he does, and they’re not losing customers with any of these preposterous boycotts. It may matter to the electoral college that most of the population is concentrated on the coasts, but state borders don’t define commerce anymore. Nordie’s doesn’t care whether some racist shit-for-brains in the middle of Kentucky won’t shop there.–they have plenty of customers elsewhere.
As for the courts: I admit I want more of a delay on confirming Gorsuch, to allow for a few more good split decisions before we start running up against the red wall (Alito, Thomas, etc.) The good part, though, is that even though those two are wretched, I can’t quite see Roberts being all that pleased about a POTUS dissing the judiciary. That’s a good way to get spanked by the people you’re trying to roll over.
I also wonder if the rest of the GOP is kind of secretly hoping for the courts to take this out of their hands: Bust him on some actual criminal charge or something, so they can avoid getting their hands dirty. That bit from Sherrod Brown on how he knows some GOP senators who were too scared to vote their convictions on cabinet confirmations? Ugh. Spineless asshats, only worried about re-election.
I actually tweeted at the POTUS account my “thanks” for how the series of executive orders were, conversely, making us more civic-minded and active in our politics. I mean, the ton of money pouring into the ACLU, Sierra Club, and other groups standing up for whatever President Trump threatens is a good sign. Not to mention the near-biweekly swarms of people cropping up because of him, from the Women’s Marches to the nationwide airport protests. It looks bad now, and it will continue to be bad for many months/years, but I’m praying we might come out a little wiser by 2020.
I went to high school at one of the other DC private schools, and knew a bunch of kids from Georgetown Prep through mutual theatre activities. And all I can say about this alleged Fascism Forever club is it sounds like exactly the kind of stupid teenager trick they would get up to back in the day. A friend and I replaced all the flags on our school with Lorax flags. The class ahead of me, which also had some people who are politically famous now, took the teachers “hostage” at water-pistol-point and released all the students as their senior prank. (A teacher dunked a student in one of those big trash cans that someone had half-filled with water, it was awesome.) But if I said [name] took the teachers hostage and locked them in the student lounge yeah, that would sound pretty awful if [name] were to run for political office.
I’m not worried about Trudeau meeting Trump. As Paul Wells in the Toronto Star today points out, Trump is much better with face to face meetings than when he’s on the phone to people (big “hi” to Australia here!) or simply tweeting about them. If Trudeau holds his hand on stairs, they’re solid buds.
Got a huge kick out of the Ivanka-Nordstrom thing. People, especially elected Democrats, should be pointing out that Ivanka’s stuff is made in China and Hong Kong. Not exactly on-message with MAGA, is it? Notice that Ivanka is solidifying her position as the smart Trump by keeping her mouth shut about all this?
Good to see people turning out at town hall meetings and reminding Republican reps which end of the leash they belong on. Only a matter of time before they cancel them all, of course, but it’s important to make sure they know they’re in a fight. Also would be helpful if people turned up at Democratic town halls to get them moving as well.
I can’t yet say that I’m optimistic but I’m certainly *more* optimistic than I was a week and a half ago (good gracious, these three weeks have lasted an eternity) mostly because I’ve started to see some minor wins for the resistance. The Appeals Court ruling was a big one, along with the 2 Republican Senators who defected on the DeVos vote. But there have been more under-the-radar victories as well, versus both Trump and Congress. There was enough outcry over the bill to allow sale of public lands that Chaffetz himself scuttled it. And even though they are largely trying to blame the blocked phone lines on “out of state robo calls,” Senators are having a hard time completely ignoring the outcry from their constituents.
The thing that’s contributing the most to my tiny gains in optimism is the new phenomena of “trendy” politics that someone mentioned above. I’m smack in the middle of the millennial demographic, in the middle of a blue bubble in a red state, and I have NEVER seen anything close to this level of engagement from my peers. I highly suspect that if we can keep up the engagement (and yes, the outrage) for 12 more months we are going to see an unprecedented surge in campaign involvement from young people going into 2018. Its a long way away but I’m starting to be hopeful.
@Shawna – Utah hates Trump, so the turn out is not surprising. What is surprising is Chaffetz saying the KellyAnne Conway thing was bad – he wouldn’t recognize a GOP ethics violation if he tripped over one.
@Dan – Trumps supporters are the ones who will first feel the pain. Unfortunately, as Bruce sang 33 (!!) years ago “Foreman Says ‘These Jobs Are Going Boys and They Ain’t Comin’ Back to Your Hometown!’
Given Trumps’ complete attachment to TV, the scope is there for the most awesomest Orson Welles moment of all time – get CNN to fake up an alien landing report and wait 10 minutes for the orange idiot to retweet it.
The GOP won’t impeach the idiot until he a) costs their owners money (see- 20% Mexico tariff for how quick those policies change) or b) he stops rubber-stamping the laws they pass that allow them to loot the country, Until that point, he’s teflon.
His ratings are pretty much in line with the pre-election ones, he’s still got a 90% favorable rating with Republicans, and that will be enough to get him re-elected, as the Dems will do their usual trick of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory (Trump was the only Republican Hilary could have beaten, and the Dems (combined with the FBI and Russia) botched that)
I enjoyed this from the Onion:
“Government In Chaos: Donald Trump Signed An Executive Order That Just Says ‘HOT CUBE’ And Federal Agencies Are Scrambling To Interpret It”
“I still hold that spot for James Buchanan, who broke the country in a way that required fighting a war to fix, ”
Yeah, but lots of liberals are arming themselves. The ones I know are much quieter about it than the right-wing gun nuts are, and tend not to fetishize their weapons. They’re more worried about brownshirts than government agents.
Interesting that the Trumpenfuhrer changed his mind on Taiwan. I guess someone pointed out how much of his own money was on the line if he didn’t. Since picking a fight with Iran would upset the Russians, and many other countries where he has investments, I wouldn’t be surprised to se a walk-back there, too. That thought’s gotta be making Bibi nervous.
Just to clarify things: Snopes says the Gorsuch “Fascism Forever” club thing is false!
http://www.snopes.com/neil-gorsuchs-fascism-forever-club/
It may have been (as John suggested), a jokey flier he made, but there’s no evidence an actual club ever existed. Certainly no official school club as the original report claimed..
Please note that the story came from The Daily Mail!! A British tabloid which combines the worst aspects of the National Enquirer and Fox News. (Given the Mail’s usual readers, it was probably an attempt at painting Gorsuch as likable and relatable.) There’s a reason it’s known as “The Daily Fail” in the UK, and that it was recently banned from being used as a “reliable source” on Wikipedia. (The latter has nothing to do with its politics, despite what some are trying to claim.)
Murkowski and Collins deserve precisely no credit for defecting on the DeVos vote. They knew it would only throw it to Pence to cast the tie breaker. They both voted for her in committee, when their votes could actually have stopped someone they had “doubts” about. Or they could have sided with the Democrats just to delay the vote until she got around to answering the committee’s questions. They knuckled under when it mattered and shouldn’t get any credit for standing up when it didn’t.
Spicer won’t write his memoirs–Trump is famous for requiring his people to sign incredibly punitive NDAs, which is part of why his organization is full of so many anonymous leaks. Nobody can publicly say anything, but they really need to vent their frustration at working for such a useless wankstain of a human being.
(I assume that only gets Malleted if Trump himself is reading and commenting? Not sure on the rules.)
I, too, am heartened by the Judiciary’s quick slaps at Trump’s agenda, and I think we’ll only see more of those as time goes by. My father once said that the great and enduring battle in America’s government isn’t between Left and Right, it’s between Legislative, Executive and Judicial, and I suspect we’ll see an adversarial relationship develop pretty quickly between Trump and the Ryan/McConnell axis. They want him to shut up and sign their bills, he wants them to shut up and write the laws he wants written. That’s not going to go well even though they’re both nominally in the same party.
(Which is why I think the Dems should block Gorusch, and indeed anyone Trump nominates who isn’t Merrick Garland. Make McConnell choose between supporting his president and keeping his filibuster and watch the fireworks when Trump finds out that the Senate Majority Leader isn’t about to stick that big ol’ turtle neck out for him.)