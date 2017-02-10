As we move into the weekend, here’s another stack of fine books and ARCs that have recently come into the Scalzi Compound. Which of these titles moves you? Tell us all in the comments!
5 thoughts on “Today’s New Books and ARCs, 2/10/17”
A Conjuring of Light, hands down is my most anticipated book this month.
A Conjuring of Light? Lucky!
New Hap&Leonard novella by Joe Lansdale? Yes please!
That Robin Hobb character sure writes lots of words.
The Robin Hobb trilogy is one of my all-time favorite fantasy works. New editions, I take it?