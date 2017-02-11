Hey, if you live in the United States or Canada and like your books in electronic form, then for today only (February 11, 2017), a whole bunch of my ebooks are on sale for $2.99 each. Which books?
Old Man’s War
The Ghost Brigades
The Last Colony
Zoe’s Tale
The Human Division
The End of All Things
(So, really, the entire Old Man’s War series of novels. Plus:)
Fuzzy Nation
Redshirts
Lock In
Which is a very large number of my books you can get really cheaply, today.
Where can you get this price? Amazon, Barnes and Noble, iBooks and Kobo (Google Play has Old Man’s War, Redshirts and Lock In at $2.99). Basically, pick your favorite online retailer.
(Canada, I only checked Amazon for you. It’s also $2.99, Canadian.)
So, a fine day to add to your collection of Scalzi eBooks! Enjoy! And also hurry, this deal is only for today.
4 thoughts on “One Day eBook Sale: Old Man’s War series + Redshirts, Lock In and Fuzzy Nation, $2.99 Each”
Before you ask “Why not countries other than US/Canada?” the answer is the books are published by other companies in those countries, and they would have to make arrangements with Amazon, etc for deals.
I checked the German version of Amazon and you can get the English language eBooks there for the same price (2.81€).
Woohoo, glad I hung onto that gift-card from X-mas, entire back catalog for under 1 USD, perfect for when I leave the hard-copy at home
If it’s the Tor (US) version of the book, it looks like it’s on sale on the various Amazon country-specific sites.