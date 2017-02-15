New Books and ARCs, 2/15/17

Here’s a super-sized stack of new books and ARCs that arrived over the last couple of days to the Scalzi Compound. I just know there’s something calling to you from the stack. Tell us what it is in the comments!
“The Last Days of New Paris” is a good one! I borrowed that from my local library recently.
It’s Take Your Daughter to ARC Day.
Looking forward to Brimstone and The Reluctant Queen, and the Strange Case of the Alchemist’s Daughter is tantalizing.
Strange Case of the Alchemist’s Daughter sounds interesting.
Just a quick story – I picked a book based on it’s cover – a flashy photo drawing type that looked like Captain Mal. 5% into the book I just had to stop. It was awful.
So Wesley Snipes has gotten into the fiction game. The IRS doesn’t play around, makes a man do things that you wouldn’t normally think he’d do =) “Always bet on black” -Passenger 57 and also me playing roulette.
I read Prey of the Gods in an early draft and it is FANTASTIC. I give it a full-throated endorsement. YES. MY ENTIRE THROAT. Get that sucker and read the heck out of it.
Brimstone will make an excellent gift for an upcoming birthday; going to order now before I forget.
Prey of Gods is on my list to be read, as is Becky Chamber’s Orbit. They are a priority.
Do I spy a new Cat Valente book??? Yes, please.
How many ARC’s do you have time to read? It’s great to receive them. However, I’m a librarian and I find reading even a smaller number than you post overwhelming (although many are worth the time and effort)!
The lateste from Cherie Priest! Yay!
Priest, Valente, and a new HiLo.
I guess I should stop working on my novel titled “The Daughter of an Alchemist and a Mermaid”.
Also… Wesley Snipes!!@!111one
The Durst, definitely. The Priest, probably. The Goss, maybe.