New Books and ARCs, 2/15/17

John Scalzi13 Comments

Here’s a super-sized stack of new books and ARCs that arrived over the last couple of days to the Scalzi Compound. I just know there’s something calling to you from the stack. Tell us what it is in the comments!

13 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 2/15/17

  2. It’s Take Your Daughter to ARC Day.

    Looking forward to Brimstone and The Reluctant Queen, and the Strange Case of the Alchemist’s Daughter is tantalizing.

  3. Strange Case of the Alchemist’s Daughter sounds interesting.

    Just a quick story – I picked a book based on it’s cover – a flashy photo drawing type that looked like Captain Mal. 5% into the book I just had to stop. It was awful.

  4. So Wesley Snipes has gotten into the fiction game. The IRS doesn’t play around, makes a man do things that you wouldn’t normally think he’d do =) “Always bet on black” -Passenger 57 and also me playing roulette.

  9. How many ARC’s do you have time to read? It’s great to receive them. However, I’m a librarian and I find reading even a smaller number than you post overwhelming (although many are worth the time and effort)!

