Not here on business — well, that’s not entirely true, I’m doing a little bit of business while I’m here. But I’m mostly here for a Valentine’s weekend with Krissy, where the plan is to camp out in a hotel room, order lots of room service, and maybe see the play that’s going on across the street. Some play called “Hamilton”? About some old historical dude? Rumor is it could use some people coming to see it, so we thought, what the heck, why not support the arts. We’re good that way. Anyway, if I’m scarce around here the next few days, that’s why. Hope you’ll find ways to entertain yourselves nevertheless.
14 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 2/16/17: New York”
Hope you have your tix already. Last time I tried to get a couple they were sold out 6 months in advance unless we wanted to pay four figure scalper prices.
We saw it last week; one of the better ways to blow that much $$ on an indulgence, honestly. plus the look on our boys’ faces when the surprise was revealed was fabulous. Nice hotel placement! Enjoy.
Excited to hear what songs they wrote to encapsulate Peter F. Hamilton’s career. Such a play would have to be epic long. We might never see you again. Upside, it will probably have sex in it. Enjoy!
Ooh, when you get back please please please tell us your favorite song!
My friends and I were listening to the soundtrack and after King George’s song (“You’ll Be Back”) we agreed it was a classic “abusive boyfriend” song. But somehow funny in it’s over-the-top-ness.
Hope you got to Hamilton. It’s amazing.
Stayed at the Paramount once. Pretty nice. Aaaaaalllllllllllllllmost went into the Church of Scientology, but thought better of it. :)
“Not here on business”. No view of a parking building.
Coincidence?
Enjoyed your photography
Wifie & I were in that same hotel a couple years back. The rooms were cramped but comfortable. Our view was a couple floors up but it was the perfect spot, near TImes Square and only a couple of blocks from 9th Ave which seemed to have street after street of the best little restaurants we have ever eaten at. Enjoy!