Ominous sequence. pic.twitter.com/Oltc7X2l78
— John Scalzi (@scalzi) February 18, 2017
Weird looking cat. pic.twitter.com/vbeFJRVfwQ
Also a weird looking cat. pic.twitter.com/xxFipMsXKZ
Seriously what's up with the cats in this place. pic.twitter.com/7kK1PWRGCs
I really feel these cats are entirely misrepresentative. pic.twitter.com/zDvV869ET2
Also I find the monkeys here HIGHLY QUESTIONABLE. pic.twitter.com/JjoSt54cP6
FINALLY A CAT pic.twitter.com/ckMw06vdBk
4 thoughts on “Today’s Visit to the Central Park Zoo, In Tweets”
If the zoo needed a skunk I’d have donated the one prowling our neighborhood!
I wanted to add a “like” here but couldn’t find the button for that. Thanks for this poetic tweet intrachange.
Are you auditioning for a Trump cabinet post? With alternative facts like this, you would be HUGE!
I’ve heard of synesthesia but this is the first case of synesanima that I’ve ever encountered.