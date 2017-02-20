It is:
My spam filter seems to be unusually aggressive recently and more legit comments are finding their way there; I just released a bunch. So if for some reason you’ve been trying to comment and your comment doesn’t appear, don’t panic, I’m (probably) not intentionally moderating you, it’s just a hyperactive spam filter. It’s not personal, in other words.
3 thoughts on “Quick Note re: Comments”
Now I can’t get that Monty Python song out of my head. It’s all your fault!
SPAM SPAM SPAM EVERYBODY LOVES SPAM!
(After that first comment someone had to go there. It just happened to be me :) )
Is it okay if we take it personally, anyway? You know, in the spirit of the internet.