The Last Temptation of Chuck Wendig: A Twitter Tale, Involving a Liverwurst Burrito

CONTENT WARNING: Features liverwurst, and the end times.
Today's burrito involves liverwurst, so I just want you to live with that for a while.
— John Scalzi (@scalzi) February 20, 2017
@scalzi IT'S TIME FOR AN INTERVENTION
— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) February 20, 2017
@ChuckWendig LOOK CHUCK IF YOU WANT ME TO MAKE ONE FOR YOU ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS ASK
— John Scalzi (@scalzi) February 20, 2017
@scalzi you know, I do like liverwurst
— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) February 20, 2017
@ChuckWendig (opens door to the dark side)
— John Scalzi (@scalzi) February 20, 2017
@scalzi YOU'RE SEDUCING ME WITH YOUR LIVERWURST BURRITO
AND BY GOD IT'S WORKING
— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) February 20, 2017
@ChuckWendig DO YOU WANT PEANUT BUTTER OR NUTELLA ON IT, CHUCK
— John Scalzi (@scalzi) February 20, 2017
@scalzi whoa whoa wait what the hell, man YOU CAN'T DO THAT
YOU'RE GOING TO DESTROY THE TIME-SPACE CONTINUUM
OR THE TACO-BURRITO CONTINUUM
— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) February 20, 2017
@ChuckWendig (adds capers)
— John Scalzi (@scalzi) February 20, 2017
@scalzi YOU'VE GONE TOO FAR THIS TIME
THE BURRITO POLICE HAVE BEEN DISPATCHED FROM THE FARTHEST CORNERS OF THE GALAXY
YE GODS
— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) February 20, 2017
@ChuckWendig (garnishes with canned tuna juice aspic)
— John Scalzi (@scalzi) February 20, 2017
@scalzi *sky darkens, ground begins to shake*
*the dead push out of the earth*
*a comet made of cats flies overhead*
WHAT HAVE YOU DONE
— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) February 20, 2017
@ChuckWendig (throws entire burrito into blender)
(makes a smoothie)
(puts the smoothie into a tortilla)
(adds a live baby seal)
— John Scalzi (@scalzi) February 20, 2017
@scalzi wait no hold up I'm interested again, the baby seal will really tie that thing together
— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) February 20, 2017
@ChuckWendig (the door to the dark side closes behind Chuck)
(ominous thunder rolls)
(also rubber chicken noises)
— John Scalzi (@scalzi) February 20, 2017
9 thoughts on “The Last Temptation of Chuck Wendig: A Twitter Tale, Involving a Liverwurst Burrito”
Jesus where the hell do you people come up with this shit?
And somewhere in California, Wil Wheaton staggers and then carefully lowers himself into the nearest seat. “I sense a great disturbance in the Tex-Mex Force,” he says in a shaken tone of voice.
I could support a liverwurst burrito if we can invent a pumpernickel tortilla. Maybe a mustard onion salsa.
Oh, how I love you two. I was having a down day and then… this. My two favorite bloggers in a Tweetstorm. Made me laugh out loud. You have NO idea how much I needed this. Thank you, thank you, thank you, bless you.
HOW THE HELL DO YOU PUT A SMOOTHIE IN A BURRITO?!?!
I can’t find a method for that in any “modernist cuisine” cookbook. Although the sections involving liquid nitrogen might apply.
I’m also slightly concerned at the implication that Chuck didn’t *already* reside in the dark side, or at least visit on a regular basis.
This lunch has happened before, and will happen again . . . again . . . again . . . again . . .
Made a burrito last night from leftover meatloaf, diced raw bermuda onions, leftover corn niblets, mashed potatoes, shredded chedder, and a bit of worstchestershire sauce. That’s right, a shepard’s pie burrito. It was yummy.
Since it’s the end days, involving liverwurst, wouldn’t it make this a … [puts on sunglasses] wurst-case scenario?
Oh man, I come home from a weekend out of town, turn on my computer, and find this? Aaaaargh……..