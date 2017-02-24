Today I decided I was going to make an actual effort to get some mileage out of the prime lens (50mm 1.8f) I got with my dSLR. So I did a little portraiture. Here are the results.
Result: Acceptable!
8 thoughts on “Today in Portraiture”
The portraits of your ladies are great! The self-portrait… the portraits of your ladies are great. Let’s leave it at that.
John, when you’re doing your photos, do you shoot in black and white, or do you edit color photos to black and white later?
Well, except for the ugly one! ;-)
One of these things is not like the other…
The fiddy is a nice lens. I have one myself! Great for portraits. It’s my second favorite after my 30mm.
That’s wonderful!
And a marvellous response to people who claim that women shouldn’t have the vote, shouldn’t go to college etc. etc. etc.
Your photos of your wife and daughter are so good at articulating what underlines that. Thank you. And congratulations!
Nice pictures, but needs more pets.
All very good. Even without cats!