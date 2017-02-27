It’s animated! I know you like animated stuff.
7 thoughts on “My Brain is Apparently a Fallow Field Today, So Here, Have a Chvrches Video”
Before anyone asks, I understand the band name is simply pronounced “churches.”
Animation by the amazing Jamie McKelvie.
Nothing at all to do with this but I just listened to The Dispatcher yesterday. If anyone here has not listened to it, go do so as it’s an amazing story. A story so good that l listened to it all at once. Great story, great narrator.
Chvrches is boss
When David on FX’s Legion gets his stuff together he’ll be able to do all the floaty stuff too, just not so much the singing I suspect.
Made my day. Thanks!
Anyone else reminded of Anea from the Hyperion Cantos?