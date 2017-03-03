Uncategorized

Outta Here

John Scalzi9 Comments

About to get on a plane to go to where I will get on a boat to be with a couple thousand other nerds. Not planning to be on the Internet whilst at sea. Definitely not reading the news. Please don’t blow up the planet while I’m away. Most times I’ve said that before it was a joke. Less of a joke this year, alas.

There’s a Big Idea piece scheduled for next week, but otherwise it’ll be pretty sparse here; at most I’ll post taunting pictures of gorgeous Pacific sunsets or such. Fortunately there’s the whole rest of the Internet for you to see! Go see it! Otherwise, be back in the real world in about a week.

Later!

9 thoughts on “Outta Here

  4. OMG, a ship with nerds? I’m deathly afraid of cruise ships as it is. Add nerds and it gets even weirder. Like some B-rated Horror Flick. *shudders*

  5. Ack… so now I’m down to just one news filter until you get back. I hope wandsci is enough to keep me from idly checking CNN. Maybe I should start checking out Wil Wheaton’s twitter feed…

  6. What!?!?!?! I demand more regular content to entertain me! Dance, monkey, dance!

    By which I mean, have a great time, see you when you get back.

  7. We’ll miss you, John. But have fun while you’re gone while we breathlessly await your return. A whole week without the news. WOW! Sounds like heaven to me right now.

  9. Have a great time. I will not be jealous, I will not be jealous, I will not be jealous

