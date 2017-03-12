And we had a lovely time. Probably a longer write-up later, and definitely more pictures, but for now please enjoy this picture of Krissy having a windy day moment. She seems to be okay with it.
9 thoughts on “Back From JoCo Cruise”
Nice pic, lovely depth of field. Reflex cam or iphone 7 with that DOF blur feature? If reflex, what camera do you use John?
Fabulous photo!
You must be really rich, because she is really pretty. 😂
Nice tat on her shoulder; also, does she have a streak of Medusa in her or is that just me?
Happy women make lovely photography subjects, don’t they?
Even behind her hair you can tell she has such a great genuine smile
The imagery!
Ahha they are not mutually exclusive 😇😂
You are such a lucky man. Great photo.