The JoCo Cruise 2017 Final Concert Photoset

John Scalzi4 Comments

How I spent my first post-JoCo Cruise Sunday afternoon: One, weaving slightly, because I still do not have my land legs back, and two, going through the roughly one thousand photos I took of the JoCo Cruise 2017 final concert to bring you all a curated selection of highlights and portraits of the performers as they did their thing. If you were there, you can relive the moment. If you weren’t there, well, I think it’s an argument for why you should consider going on the JoCo Cruise next year.

Here’s the link to the Flickr album. Enjoy!

  2. Thanks for posting these – some day, I’ll convince the wife we should go. Also, holy shit Storm’s beard!

  3. Looks like a fine old time was had by all, and I’m glad to see it. I won’t ever go on a trip like that; even if I had that level of income, just the thought of spending a week on a boat cooped up with several thousand people and no way to escape gives me the heebie-jeebies. But I am glad you enjoyed it, and I appreciate the way you share your enjoyment with us here.

    Good luck regaining your landlegs, and I hope the Scamperbeasts didn’t poop in your sock drawer while you were gone!

  4. The world needs to know that John was pogo’ing like a man possessed at the end of the final song. Like he was never going to pogo ever again. Well done John! Thanks for sharing these great photos!

