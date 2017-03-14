Uncategorized

New Books and ARCs, 3/14/17

John Scalzi11 Comments

A couple dozen books came to the Scalzi Compound whilst we were on the cruise — here’s the first stack of them. See anything you like? Tell us which ones in the comments!

  1. The Flint/Barber for sure. Don’t recognize any of the other authors, and while they may be very good, I’m 80 years old and barely have time to keep up with authors I know I’ll like.

  4. The One Memory of Flora Banks…mostly for the atavistic chill it gives my currently fogged brain and fear of dementia.

  7. I was hearing something about Benford’s THE BERLINE PROJECT just last night; I’m a little intrigued, though straight alt history isn’t really my thing.

  8. Whoops, and this is why I should click the Preview button. Sorry, I meant BERLIN, not BERLINE. (blush)

  9. Benford has a new book? Alt history of the Manhattan Project? I’m so there!

  11. Nice to see a Bud Sparhawk short story collection. If it includes some of his non-Analog work I’ll get a bonus of reading some new-to-me tales.

