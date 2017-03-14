A couple dozen books came to the Scalzi Compound whilst we were on the cruise — here’s the first stack of them. See anything you like? Tell us which ones in the comments!
11 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 3/14/17”
The Flint/Barber for sure. Don’t recognize any of the other authors, and while they may be very good, I’m 80 years old and barely have time to keep up with authors I know I’ll like.
I’m looking forward to the second book in the SIlvers series by Price.
Jenny Lawsons book. The first two are hillarious, looking forward to the third one.
The One Memory of Flora Banks…mostly for the atavistic chill it gives my currently fogged brain and fear of dementia.
John, how are your art chops? Plan to color Jenny’s book?
The first title amuses me.
I was hearing something about Benford’s THE BERLINE PROJECT just last night; I’m a little intrigued, though straight alt history isn’t really my thing.
Whoops, and this is why I should click the Preview button. Sorry, I meant BERLIN, not BERLINE. (blush)
Benford has a new book? Alt history of the Manhattan Project? I’m so there!
Oooh, Dave Kellett’s Drive!
Nice to see a Bud Sparhawk short story collection. If it includes some of his non-Analog work I’ll get a bonus of reading some new-to-me tales.