Specifically Miami University, down the road in Oxford, OH (to head off any comments on this score, the Miami in Florida is named after the Miami Valley of Ohio, which is where we live, and Miami University was actually founded before Florida became a state). We’re super-thrilled about this; Miami was one of Athena’s two top choices for college and it has an excellent reputation for undergraduate education — among national universities, in fact, it ranks #2 in the nation for undergraduate teaching (#1: Princeton; #3: Yale; my own University of Chicago isn’t even in top 20, alas). And it’s one of the “public ivies.” So I feel pretty sure she’ll get, you know, a decent education. Krissy is happy it’s not too far away — it’s about an hour down the road — so we have a decent chance of seeing our kid on more than just the occasional holiday. And Athena is happy, because now she knows she’s going to college. In all, a happy day.
One thing different now than in the past: Athena found out her status by checking in online (they posted acceptances at midnight), so she didn’t have to wait for either the happy big package or depressing thin slip in the mail, like I did 30 years ago. I figure this is actually a positive step forward. It seems slightly less stressful in any event.
So: Yay! My kid’s going to college! If you would like to congratulate her in the comments, I would not look askance upon it.
25 thoughts on “Athena Gets Into College”
Yay! Lovely campus, I’ve been there many times since I was Athena’s age (younger, actually). Congratulations!
Way to go, Athena! That’s great! I’m very happy for you! Thanks to your dad, so many of us have had the joy of watching you grow up. You’re an amazing person and I hope to hear about the great things you’ll do in school and beyond. :-)
Congratulations to you all! You have successfully made an adult!
Congrats Athena!
Congratulations, Athena! Both on successfully navigating the college search process and getting into one of your top picks! How very exciting.
Congratulations, Athena! My son is also awaiting college acceptances and it’s very stressful. How nice to KNOW what you’re doing:-)
Finding out on Pi Day = irrationally auspicious!
My dad went there! What a great school. Congrats, Athena!
Congrats Athena! My colleague graduated from Miami University a few years back, and he’s one of the most skilled software engineers that I know. It’s a single data point, but a good one.
Well done Athena. I see that you are following in your fathers footsteps.
Congratulations, Athena, Parental Units, and the Menagerie! One of my brothers went to Miami University years ago. :-) So, it must be good, right!
Congratulations, Athena! Now you can slack off the rest of senior year! :D
Congrats Athena! May college be all you want it to be!
That is some really great news to receive. Congratulations to Athena, and may she enjoy herself tremendously and find things that set her brain to fizzing.
Go her!
Congratulations, Athena! That’s a fine school, and a great success in making it!
And congratulations John & Kristine! That’s a huge parenting milestone, getting you quite close to winning the parent game!
Congratulations Athena! May your college experience be the start of all that life has to offer.
Congratulation go ahead
Congrats! Great school, I’ve read. As a senior myself, it’s a big weight off your shoulders to lock in where you’re going.
Above all, good luck!
A friend of mine went there for college when we were that age, and I always used to joke, “It’s not the Miami you think, and it’s not the Oxford you think.”
Congratulations Athena! I have found life to just keep better better as the years unfold before me: wishing you a similar journey now you’re ready to leave HS behind. Also: parents – well done, and hope you enjoy this new (oh, ugh, I am about to say it, but I”m sorry, it just works) this new season of your lives.
Congrats! No seriously, congratulations. I’m sure I’m a young whipper-snapper compared to a lot of folks, but at 32 I look back on my university days and think “man, those were the best.” So, Athena, enjoy your time at school.
Well done! I’m sure we’ll hear about more great things from you in the future!
Congratulations Athena! SLACs are the best!
Congratulations, Athena. I hope you have a wonderful time.