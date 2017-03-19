The sunsets around the Scalzi Compound have been a bit uninspiring recently, so let me offer you this one, from Baja California, on March 8. I think it’ll do quite nicely, don’t you?
3 thoughts on “Baja California Sunset”
Lovely! If the writing business ever goes south you could do nicely as a photographer. A picture might be worth more than a thousand words, literally.
Your sunset is good
Yes indeed, if that’s not a sunset I don’t know what is. Very nice.