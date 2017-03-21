Hey! It’s out! The Collapsing Empire, my twelfth novel, is here and available at your favorite bookstore and/or online retailer (in the US/Canada; in the UK it’s out in two days). It’s the first book in the new space opera series (called “The Interdependency”) and introduces some of my favorite characters ever in a universe I think you’re going to love.
The reviews have been pretty darn good, too:
“Fans of Game of Thrones and Dune will enjoy this bawdy, brutal, and brilliant political adventure” —Booklist
“Political plotting, plenty of snark, puzzle-solving, and a healthy dose of action…Scalzi continues to be almost insufferably good at his brand of fun but think-y sci-fi adventure.” —Kirkus Reviews
“Scalzi has constructed a thrilling novel so in tune with the flow of politics that it would feel relevant at almost any time.” — Entertainment Weekly
Pick it up at your local bookstore, or get it online here:
You can also get signed copies!
It’s also out in audio, with narration by Wil Wheaton, from Audible.
Plus, I am on tour, starting today, beginning in Lexington, Ky. The full itinerary is here. Come see me! I’ll be reading new material plus other stuff, and as always will torture you with a song if someone brings a ukulele (and someone almost always does).
This book means a lot to me, folks. This is the first book in that 13-book contract I signed with Tor a couple of years back; this book is significant not only for itself, but for being a launch project that that particular long journey with my publisher. I wanted to start it off with something new and fun and good, and I really think I have. I can’t wait for you read it.
30 thoughts on “The Collapsing Empire is Here!”
Still two days to wait for us normal mortals ;-).
Well my copy left Subterranean in WI a couple of days ago, headed to SC. It made it to PA, then inexplicably wound up in CA, where it still sits or so the updates seem to show. Maybe that Collapse is happening to the flow of mail? LOL
Well Amazon have kindly delivered mine to my Kindle.Next on my list to read after I’ve finished my just delivered (also) latest release from Marko Kloos.
Please write faster, this waiting between books is getting irritating.
Spouse just announced that the copy he pre-ordered should arrive today, and then said he’d let me have first dibs reading it – woo-hoo! I shall be busy for the next few days….
Safe travels on your tour, sir!
So how many people are accusing you of political commentary with the book title…? ;)
I’ll get mine in Chapel Hill on Thursday. Looking forward to your event!
Mine should be getting here in the next couple days. Though I need to finish my re-read of The Eleneium first. But still SO EXCITE!
My copy should be waiting for me when I get home tonight. Yay!
Will listening to it do? Audible delivered my audiobook in the wee hours of this morning. It will be my reason for slacking off for the next few days.
Just downloaded from audible. The ride to work will be too short today.
Mine will be in by the 23rd. I will see you at PenguiCon for a signature! I’ll be the nerd bearing a gift of frosting.
So… Do I read my Kindle copy? Or should I use my Amazon credit and hear it done by Hwil Hweaton?
Yes.
I am number 30 on the waitlist for the ebook at my not so local library.
The book arrived and after I encased the cover in a broadart, I read one chapter. I am only going to read one chapter a day so that the book lasts more than one evening. Thank you John Scalzi. Have fun on your trips!
Note for UK readers:
I was able to pick up a copy in Waterstone’s this Sunday just gone, but I nearly didn’t find it, because apparently Tor UK are shit now and it went straight to mass-market paperback, so it blended almost invisibly with all the older Scalzi books on the shelf.
And for the man himself:
It was really good! I only wish it could have been longer. Kiva was fucking great: “I’m sorry, I got distracted thinking about sex.”
(Nitpick: it annoyed me that in one scene you had the air growing cooler once life support went off, since in reality spaceships are much harder to cool than they are to heat, due to vacuum being a really good insulator.)
Yay!
I can’t wait for this one. I have only read Redshirts by Scalzi but I remember reading the blurb for this book ages ago and thinking: YES. WANT.
Rebecca @ The Portsmouth Review
I have it downloaded and will read very soon. Thanks again for the birthday present!
I pre-ordered it, so as soon as the delivery person hands it to me today, and I take it from its package, I’ll start reading. Oh boy oh boy oh boy!
Congratulations on your new release! It hit my Audible account this morning and I’m going to listen to it once I’m done with Handmaid’s Tale (which I hadn’t read since my early 20s and it’s scary how appropriate it is now. Read by Claire Danes, also, and she does a great job.)
Hey, congratulations! And good luck with the tour– hope it’s fun for you, too!
One Audible book, bought! Looking forward to it.
Got it! Read it! Cursing the heavens while I wait for the next book in the series to come out!
So you had your book narrated by a white man… Of course!
Nooked!
And another reminder that anyone who missed it can view my interview with John over at my channel SFF180, with special Scamperbeast guest appearance.
It ought to have a large “PART ONE” somewhere on the cover, because the story is nowhere near over.
Snark in a John Scalzi novel? Who’d have expected that?
But seriously, congratulations!
Bo Lindbergh makes an interesting point, but this is the first book of a series or sequence. What is a ‘story’ and when does it end? Mr. Scalzi has previously successfully constructed novels out of novellas, almost like a trilogy or series in reverse. And I recently reread some of my copy of Scott Westerfeld’s LEVIATHAN, a hardcover edition which gives no indication that it is the first book of a single story trilogy, like LORD OF THE RINGS.