And it’s not of a parking lot! I take that as a good sign.
Tonight I’m in Lexington, Kentucky, one of my favorite places, at Joseph-Beth Booksellers, which is one of my favorite stores. The event starts at 7pm and this audience gets to be to guinea pig, because I’m reading everything here for the first time ever (uh, except one thing, which I’ve only read once before). If you’re near Lexington, come on by.
Tomorrow: Raleigh, North Carolina! Thursday: Chapel Hill! Yes, a North Carolina twofer. See you soon!
10 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window 3/21/17: Lexington!”
Wow, pretty location! I hope your events go well.
I love Lexington Green! JB is a great place for a reading/signing. Grew up there and have told my dad to come by tonight.
I’m actually in Durham so was excited to see you while you’re here, but have been on call the last 3 weeks and my wife would kill me if I didn’t spend time with her and the one-year-old!
Hope the tour goes great, I look forward to picking up a signed copy from Raleigh or chapel hill soon (and my preordered copy should be here today!)
Pretty.
But if you hear banjos, keep paddling….
You took the words right out of my mouth: – no view of a parking lot.
Are Tor paying for the better rooms now that you’re a multi mega bestselling author?
Next year – Down-under?
That’s one huge ass pool! (Kidding – obviously it’s a lake or pond.) Have fun!
To be fair, there *could* be cars, but none you’d want to drive…
Indeed very pretty. Have fun.
“But if you hear banjos, keep paddling.”
Bah. It’s Lexington. Think of is as the Austin of Kentucky.
Hey this is cool! That Hilton (which I’ve stayed at once) has Google street view of the restaurant/atrium! (admittedly, it doesn’t take much to amuse me)
Have fun at the signing. Wish you were doing J/B in Cincinnati this time, but that one’s actually a lot nicer.
Duck parking lot?