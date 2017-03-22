Uncategorized

View From a Hotel Window, 3/22/17: Raleigh!

John Scalzi3 Comments

Ahhhhh, there we go. Parking lot excellence.

If you’re in or around Raleigh tonight, I’ll be a Quail Ridge Books at 7pm, in its spiffy new location. Come on down!

In the Research Triangle but can’t make it tonight? I’ll be at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill tomorrow. See me then!

For everyone else not in the area, two interviews with me, talking about The Collapsing Empire and other topics: One at The Verge, and the other at The Chicago Review of Books. Get inside my head! Mind the low beams.

