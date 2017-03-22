Ahhhhh, there we go. Parking lot excellence.
If you’re in or around Raleigh tonight, I’ll be a Quail Ridge Books at 7pm, in its spiffy new location. Come on down!
In the Research Triangle but can’t make it tonight? I’ll be at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill tomorrow. See me then!
For everyone else not in the area, two interviews with me, talking about The Collapsing Empire and other topics: One at The Verge, and the other at The Chicago Review of Books. Get inside my head! Mind the low beams.
3 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 3/22/17: Raleigh!”
And a highway! With MORE cars. ‘On The Road’ indeed. Best of luck with it!
But the plus is you don’t have to change hotels. And lots of great places to eat by Quail Ridge.
Sending this out so people know to come say hey and buy your books and stuff.