Yes! I have a balcony this time! And it is lovely. I may go out and write on it. Being on tour has its occasional perks.
I’m in Chapel Hill tonight, at the great Flyleaf Books, where the fun begins at 7pm. If you’re in the area, come on by and see me!
Tomorrow, I return to Richmond, VA for the first time in ten years (yikes! Where does the time go) at the Fountain Bookstore. If you’re near Richmond, I would love to see you there!
Also, in this short entry I have used up all my all explanation points for the day!
10 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Balcony, 3/23/17: Chapel Hill!”
ALL your explanation points?? But….what if you need to explain things to us?? What will WE DO??
You’re in my old stomping grounds! I went to college in Durham (just up the 15-501 from CH), and I’m a Richmond native. Say “Howdy!” to everyone (a bunch of people you don’t know) for me?
Explanation points all used up! I think you meant question points! Right?!!!
If you hanker for some good Italian food, be sure to hit Mamma ’Zu while you’re in Richmond. Bring cash or a checkbook – no cards there.
Enjoyed seeing you at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh last night. That’s my third or fourth trip down there to attend one of your appearances. You give me a good excuse to get down off the mountain and have a “me” day. You’re going to love “Sing Street”. Just go ahead and buy the soundtrack and hang on to it until you watch the movie, because you’re going to want it. :)
Ah, but is there a view of a parking lot from that balcony?
Enquiring minds want to know!
Oh bugger. Just finished “The Collapsing Empire”. Now I have to wait an absolutely unreasonable amount of time for the sequel.
Pouting is not a good look for me, you know.
Hmmm. How many of those trees do you think will need to be felled to make enough room for a good car parking building??
Or maybe the balcony is atop one!!
Today is now officially !! & ?? Day.
I really like the idea of rationing punctuation marks. It might make people think twice before they stick an apostrophe where no apostrophe should be.
Sending people your way again!