View From a Hotel Balcony, 3/23/17: Chapel Hill!

Yes! I have a balcony this time! And it is lovely. I may go out and write on it. Being on tour has its occasional perks.

I’m in Chapel Hill tonight, at the great Flyleaf Books, where the fun begins at 7pm. If you’re in the area, come on by and see me!

Tomorrow, I return to Richmond, VA for the first time in ten years (yikes! Where does the time go) at the Fountain Bookstore. If you’re near Richmond, I would love to see you there!

Also, in this short entry I have used up all my all explanation points for the day!