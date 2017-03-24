I may be on book tour, but that’s not reason not to show off a stack of new books and ARCs! What here calls to you? Tell us in the comments.
9 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 3/24/17”
Woo hoo! WITCHY EYE by DJ Butler, and LITTLE GREEN MEN!
Waking Gods! I’ve got the audiobook pre-ordered; loved Sleeping Giants.
Sylvain Neuvel – the sequel to Sleeping Giants!
Ditto on the Sylvain Neuvel but I like Ryk E. Spoor’s stuff too. I don’t recognize anything else but the Flint and I stopped reading those after 2 or 3 (just got to be too many to keep up with, I liked them but didn’t love them).
The Biggest Bounty sounds interesting. Koscienski & Pisano.
The spine of that third book from the top looks interesting- I would definitely pull it off the shelf for a look.
Just looked up Witchy Eye and that looks really good. Time to pester my library…
Your tweet: “My event is on the other side of the curtain.”
You know, I’m not sure if I want to know what event is taking place behind that curtain. It sounds vaguely salacious.