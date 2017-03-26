The Collapsing Empire and Word Count

Been looking at the reviews (professional and otherwise) of The Collapsing Empire and I’m happy to say that by and large they’re pretty good. There are quibbles here and there, and from time to time someone bounces off it hard, but in both of those cases that’s fine, and to be expected, since no one novel works equally well for everyone.
There has been one recurring comment about the book, however, that I’ve found interesting, which is that a fair number of people seem to think that it’s short; that is, shorter than usual for a science fiction book, or maybe a book of mine.
Is it? Not really; it clocks in at about 90,000 words, which as it happens is about right in the middle for my novels (and a standard length for science fiction novels generally). The shortest novel of mine is Redshirts, which is about 55K words long (the codas add another 20K, which brings the entire book to 75k), and the longest is The Android’s Dream, which was about 115K. The Human Division, which is a collection of stories with a novel-like arc (we usually call it a novel to avoid sounding too precious about it) is my longest book of fiction, with 135k words. Most of the books in the Old Man’s War series clock in between 90k and 100k, and Fuzzy Nation and Lock In are both around 85k, if memory serves correctly. So, again, The Collapsing Empire is right around in the middle of my book lengths.
(This estimation does not count individually-published novellas like The God Engines or The Dispatcher, or my non-fiction books.)
I’m not entirely sure what makes people think The Collapsing Empire is short, but I have a couple guesses. One is that, like most books of mine, it’s heavy on dialogue and light on description, which makes it “read” faster than other books of the same length might be. The other reason may be that science fiction books, which anecdotally have tended to be shorter than fantasy books, are beginning to creep up in word count a bit. The Expanse books always strike me as pretty hefty, for example.
While I never say never, it’s nevertheless unlikely my books are going to get much heftier than the 90K-110k word range. For one thing, all my books are contracted to be in that range. Yes, there really is a contractual length for novels, and a writer is generally supposed to come with 10% of the contracted word count on either side. So when I start organizing my novels in my brain, that’s the target I’m usually aiming for. For another thing, my heavy-on-dialogue, light-on-description general style doesn’t really lend itself to hefty tomes. I could bulk up my books a bit by adding more description of what characters look like (I’m sort of notoriously skimpy on physical description) or other such stuff, but it doesn’t really interest me to do so as a writer, unless I think doing so is relevant to the plot.
(This isn’t a backhanded diss on writers who do a lot of description, by the way — some of them do it very well, and also a lot of readers really enjoy that sort of storytelling, including me from time to time. It’s just not generally the direction my brain goes, when it comes time to write.)
My only real concern with people feeling The Collapsing Empire is short is that people then feel cheated, like they didn’t get enough story out of this particular novel. The good news for me, at least in the reviews I’ve seen, is that people don’t feel cheated, they just want more, soon. Well, provided I don’t get sucked into a jet engine or have some other tragedy befall me, there will be more, I promise. Relatively soon! And probably about 90k to 100k words long.
For me, I think it is that I am not used to books with as obvious a plot hook for the next book from you. So the short feel was ‘wait I have to wait until the next book to find out (spoilers)?’ The other example I can think of is The Human Division, but that was blunted by reading episodically.
I just downloaded it to my kindle last night and haven’t begun reading yet. Looking forward to the ride, however long it lasts.
Becca Stareyes:
Oh, sure. I think we’ve been pretty open about it being the first book in a series, so I felt okay with ending the book on a cliffhanger. But it’s true that’s not what I usually do (I did try to do a whole and complete plot arc for this book, that being Marce’s quest to get his information to the Emperox).
Now that you mention it, The Collapsing Empire did feel short to me. I think it is definitely connected with the abrupt cliff-hanger ending (which, I’m sorry to say, pissed me off) which meant that the book doesn’t in my mind stand as a novel but rather a long episode. Not that I didn’t enjoy it, mind you. But now I have to wait forever and ever for the next installment.
Interesting!
I don’t feel cheated, except by recent news events that had me having to chose between the news or listening to your book . I do think you should get back to work on the sequel…though it you could time the release so they aren’t around impeachment hearings I would appreciate it. Thanks
I just finished it, total reading time, about 3 hours. I’m a quick reader. I found it compulsively readable, and very satisfying, but am now wishing that 2019 comes quickly.
I stayed up WAY past my bedtime finishing the book last night/this morning; perhaps it’s a “fast read” because it is compelling storytelling that one can’t put down. I nodded smilingly and sagely at some of the allegories I thought I saw (maybe you meant ’em, maybe not, e.g. the Flow and climate?). And then there were those hat tips perhaps to Iain Banks? I loved it and will eagerly await the next chapter. Thanks, John Scalzi, and have fun on the current book tour!
Greg Davis
The POV shifts made the book feel even faster in pace than Lock In – strengthened by the clarity of the voices. Jumping in and out of Kiva’s head I could feel the whip-pan and smash-cut of the movie version.
Excellent characters, nice plot – good allusions to our world and other writers worlds, Get writing on the sequels! (Please)
And thanks for a fun read that had me giggling quite inappropriately at times
I enjoyed The Collapsing Empire, and really like the heavy on dialog light on description style of writing. I wish more authors did it that way. Far too many novels these days feel bloated to me, taking 500 pages to tell a 250 page story. Your books always read fast, which I regard as a feature, not a bug. Glad you have no plans to change it!
When I know ahead of time that books have cliff-hanger endings, I tend to wait to buy the next book along with the first one . . . so unexpected cliff-hangers irritate me a little. Perhaps a warning note on the ads: if you hate cliff-hangers, put off buying this until the next one comes out!
I’m in the middle of it but now that I know there is a cliffhanger I am going to preemptively say, damn you, Scalzi, damn you.
The book didn’t feel short to me at all, but it was a fast read, especially in the second half. It was pretty much exactly what I expected from one of your books. I think once I figured out that the empire would not be fully collapsed by the end of the book the pacing made more sense.
It did feel, mostly, like a quick read. I’m not sure why since both the actual word count was fine and there was plenty of plot development along the way. And it wasn’t non-stop action, or cliffhanger after cliffhanger. Books like that I usually say just flow well, with no obvious stopping points.
I thought you made it perfectly clear that it was the first book of a series, so I didn’t mind the cliffhanger part of the ending. Not like The Human Division, where I minded it a lot, where it had been sold to me as a thirteen episode story and it wasn’t.
They think it’s shorter than it is? Cool, means they liked it so much they forgot about time/real life while reading it. Also means the heck with finishing what I’m reading now, Hello: ‘Collapsing Empire.’
Thank you for a learning moment here. I don’t know why it never occurred to me that word-count might actually be included in a contractual agreement. It makes perfect sense. Thanks for sharing that insight.
I haven’t read EMPIRE yet but I associate your “brand,” if I may use that word, with lots of dialogue, lots of wit, just enough description, and jump-cuts from scene to scene, so this sounds like it would suit me just fine. I associate the James S.A. Corey “brand” with lots of loving description, and when I’m reading those books that suits me just fine too. One reason I still like paper books is that I get a visual and tactile “cue” about what to expect from the story from the thickness and weight.
I think it might also be that it’s been called a ‘space opera’ (by you and others). I don’t know about others, but when I think space opera I think huge rambling books (Peter Hamilton’s Commonwealth novels spring to mind). It might be kind of a category error by the reviewers. That being said, I’m about 90% done and I’m disappointed it’s short if only because I want more. Now. John, get to it!
I greatly enjoyed the book. But I can understand where people are coming from. Just when it felt like the story was going to get going – it ended. And as we’re all aware of your writing schedule, it’s at least two years until we find out how it gets resolved. So, on the one hand – way to go – I will be buying the next book the day it comes out because this world is awesome and I can’t wait to go back. On the other hand – I just hope we don’t have a Trump induced nuclear apocalypse in the next two years so we can find out how this ends. I greatly appreciate your writing brevity – the Hemingway school – you tell the story and let the characters to do the legwork with their dialogue.
Short ??? Guess it depends on your point of view.
In some ways, it wasn’t short enough — because I loved the main characters (especially Kira) and couldn’t wait to see how things turned out for each of them. I knew going in that this was part of a (hopefully much longer than the scheduled 2 or 3 book) series, so I wasn’t expecting any final resolution. But I was hoping for (and received) enough partial vindication coupled with a better awareness of future challenges.
OTOH, it was way too short because I really, really want to read more NOW. This new universe is flat out *interesting*. I would love to learn more about many of the secondary characters, at least some of which we probably haven’t even met yet. In my opinion, the reason that I keep re-reading OMW is that so many interesting *people* seem to live there.
Anyway, thanks John. 2019 can’t come soon enough.
I agree with some of the other comments about it ending abruptly. I could see how you were setting up the ending with Grayland’s reflections on her ultimate fate and next steps. The [spoilers] meant that she had to [spoilers] and that would mean she would ultimately be [spoilers] and that was a story that required at least one more whole book, but it still felt like a jolt at the end.
I have the same complaint about the Emberverse: There’s one long story, chopped at semi arbitrary points to make $20 chunks.
And while I can see hints of how other plot lines will be resolved, I didn’t think any of the character lines were resolved, except of course for most of the dead people. I think it is as much the content (and as you suggest, dialogue) as word count that influences perceived length.
I’m about halfway through Empire, and it reads pretty consistently with your other fiction, i.e. lots of fast-paced and often humorous and/or biting dialog, just enough world-building to set context, and leaving descriptions to my imagination. Yes, that makes for a fast read, but I don’t really have a problem with that when it also makes for a highly engaging and fun read. I also appreciate not having to wade through tens of thousands of words’ worth of non-essential clutter to get to the meat of the story, and I suspect it’ll also translate to other mediums more easily as a result, too.
I am not over-fond of being left at the edge of a proverbial cliff at the end of a book, but in this case, since I know you’ve got that contract that’ll facilitate you continuing to satisfy your readers’ appetites for more of this story, I am willing to be patient. Just don’t fall off an actual cliff in the next few years, ok?
The novel may seem shorter as it really is as you go through it at high speed. I do not consider it a bad sign if I entered the flow and read through 90K words in less than a day. Quite the contrary…
The only “disappointment” is that I didn’t get to read more about “Arullos Gineos” ;-).
I’m 80% through, it’s going fast and I’m really enjoying it. I’ve got the paperback and isn’t really that thick when comparing it to Iain Banks and Charles Stross books it’ll be sharing a shelf with. However I’m pretty happy that there will be more in this universe. I need more space opera in my life…
I’m about 40% through it. When I looked at the bar at the bottom of my kindle to see where I was, I thought I was more like 25% through it. It feels like I’m earlier in the story arc than 40% ought to be. I’m guessing that it has to do fact that the major conflict will not be resolved in this book, but in future books.
Hmmm, it did seem to be shorter than your other novels. I’m not sure why. I re-read “Funny Nation” and that seemed longer. It’s most curious. I think Fuzzy Nation is my favorite by you, but I love Little Fuzzy and Piper lived not far from my home town.
I finished The Collapsing Empire on Saturday and loved it.
It did feel a little short, but for me that seems to be a measure of how much I’ve enjoyed a book and want to read more rather than the actual length of it, I’ve had the same feeling after reading books by Stross, Pratchett, Banks and even Peter F Hamilton in the past.
I’d much rather a and well written book regardless of length than something that has been padded out to make it look bigger than it needs to be.
Anyway, I’m eagerly awaiting the next instalment of the story and will pre-order it as soon as it’s listed, so I guess that means I thought it was good value for money.
I pointed out on an earlier thread that cliffhangers are what other authors do; Scalzi sets off earthquakes too big for the Richter Scale to measure, so it’s probably not a good idea to approach his work thinking that Chapter 1 in the next book will sort everything out.
This is a feature, not a bug, and one which I greatly appreciate…
I think it’s because you used more of the shorter — especially 4-letter — words in CE vs. your other books. :)
Right at the halfway point of the audiobook and wondering if you hear Wil Wheaton’s voice in your head as you write
At this point I’m just echoing other comments, but maybe that’s helpful: I really enjoyed it, I’m looking forward to more, but I think the abrupt ending that made it feel shorter than the page/wordcount suggests (moreso than dialogue/style).
> provided I don’t get sucked into a jet engine or have some other tragedy befall me, there will be more, I promise.
No capes!
Getting sucked into a jet engine. Unless that trainee gremlin on the wing finally gets its act together I think you’re pretty safe from that happening. (Buy Miniatures by John Scalzi to find out more about aircraft gremlins).
And thank you for not being description heavy.
There are authors who will write a one page description of the view of a valley as it comes into view. Contribution to the story – nil, as nothing happens in the valley. It just happens to be between A and B.
I’m in the process of bouncing off the book, but it’s definitely a ‘it’s me, not you’ situation. Collapsing Empire a tightly written book, and exactly the kind of craft and writing I’ve come to expect from a Scalzi(tm) book, and why I have a lot of them. But, as much as I enjoy a couple of the characters (that’s why we are here after all) and the there are very few, if any, unnecessary words in the book, the plot has no space to breathe. It’s tight to the point where it feels too tight for its scope and occasionally so tight that instead of [spoiler] Checkov’s gun set up in act one and used in act three, we get barely a story beat before the gun is taken down and someone is shot with it [/spoiler]. That also goes for non-gun related elements. The tightness also means that I perceive character competence and/or failure much more to be in service of the plot than due to characters’ own agency which takes me out of the story and makes me want to throw things (specifically the book — hard to do with audiobooks) at the wall.
All that to say that I understand why people think it’s short, it isn’t particularly, it just feels that way because it’s a tightly written book, and by comparison most books working at that scope are much, much longer and more drawn out.
I was surprised when I opened it up in my e-reader that it is about a third shorter — in terms of number of pages — than anything else I’ve read in recent memory.
I wondered if some combination of me bumping the font size way up and you possibly using a lot of short dialogue might be presenting a skewed picture.
And then I was swept up by the writing (as always) and stopped paying attention to the page numbers, so it was jarring when it abruptly ended just as things were getting good.
John noted: “One is that, like most books of mine, it’s heavy on dialogue and light on description…”
Don’t recall who said this, thus may be creating an invented memory, but I remember a dialogue between an author and a fan that ran along the following lines:
Fan: I resent that all your female characters are blond and slim but curvaceous.
Author: Huh? I never wrote that.
Fan: But you described them all as beautiful, right?
Author: Yes, but I didn’t provide any physical details. One man’s beautiful is another man’s whatever*.
* The subjective esthetic descriptor, not the blog. Whatever (the blog) is, of course, objectively a thing of beauty.
Whether or not this dialog ever existed outside my brain, I kind of like that message.
It only seemed short to me because I didn’t really put it down. Other books have places where it seems to make sense to stop to eat, sleep, recover from something horrible in the last chapter, etc. This one just glided on. In a very good way.
With the greatest respect and liking and appreciation, damn you, sir.
I am at page 286, and I can see the cliff just a few steps away, and DAMN you, sir.
It is going to be a long couple of years. And do please remain healthy, and stay away from jet engines, literal cliffs and other such circumstances in that time. Well, after it as well, of course – I don’t wish you ill simply because you’re leaving us hanging by our fingernails from a cliff of your making.
Deep sigh. And back to the final few steps to the edge of the cliff. There to hang for the next two years.
I think it might just seem short because it’s a “to be continued” sort of ending.
I’ve been reading too many behemoths lately. I was quite pleased when Collapsing Empire showed up and was not a behemoth. 3 chapters in so far, very much enjoying, glad to be warned of cliffhanger ending…I can deal :)
Having had a long and varied reading career (since my mom found me reading Black Beauty at age 6), I find as I get older I have less patience for long descriptive passages. Yes, I know, back in the day writers were paid by the word which encouraged lengthy descriptions but, as I said to my mom while reading Zane Gray “If I read one more purple shadow climbing a purple mountain side I’m going to scream.” Today when reading I sometimes find myself muttering, “Story, boring stuff – flip, flip, flip – Oh, look more story!” What constitutes boring varies from reader to reader. My husband and I are reading the same SF series. (Not one of Scalzi’s but, I introduced him to OMW and he loved it and went looking for more Scalzi (Score!)) I tend to skim the technical stuff and he skips over the political background stuff. We both enjoy the space battles. So I appreciate fast paced books. I work in a library and I keep saying that maybe when I retire I’ll finally have enough time to read all the books I want, but for now don’t waste my time with purple clouds. Scalzi never wastes my time.
I think that one of the criticisms about the length of the book is there is the expectation that there could have been more World building.
It definitely amuse me to no end of the obligatory World building Exposition at the beginning of the book came in the form of Marce explaining the world to a group of 2nd graders. That was a pretty amusing take on the usual approach
For me, it both did and didn’t feel short, which seems to be a silly thing to say, but let me explain. On one hand, it took me 6 or so hours to read through it (I think – it was broken up over several days), so in that way, it felt about the length I expect from a novel, so not short. On the other hand, it really feels like it’s just getting rolling when you reach the end, so I was left with the feeling of just getting started, which is true in relation to the overall story arc. Additionally for most the of the characters you’re really only seeing a few days of their lives – Kiva and Marce are at End and then POP! they’re at Hub, for example. You cut out the boring parts so it all ran tighter and was more interesting. But, because it’s tighter, it also zooms by.
All that being said, when’s the date for the next one? Next month? Tomorrow would be good. Here, just shut up and take my money.
A Prologue? Unashamedly labelled as a Prologue? Undisguised infodumps? Unattributed duologues like a movie script? Asides to the reader with swear words? You’re a very naughty boy, but it all hangs together and works! And you acquitted yourself well in the long and interesting comments thread on the TOR site.
As for cliffhangers, it is THE COLLAPSING EMPIRE, not THE COLLAPSED EMPIRE.
It felt a little short to me as well, but I think that was just pacing- -and (character). Many books, a point of view character describes everything around them in order to figure out what is happening and then spend a lot of words on determining the next best step. (Character) just does it. I am already waiting for the next episode.
The book was great. I’m a bit bummed about the cliffhangery thing with 2019! as the next release. That just means I’ll have to reread this to get ready for the next one. It’s a good enough book (and fast enough read) that I won’t mind.