I’m in a brand-new, very hipster hotel. I kinda love it, but I’m also very clearly not its primary demographic.
Hello, Austin! In just about 90 minutes from the typing of this sentence, you can see me at BookPeople at 3pm! There’s still time to get there! Drive! Safely!
Tomorrow: Houston, and a 7pm event at Brazos Bookstore. Come see me, please. I prefer not to be alone on tour dates.
7 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 3/26/17: Austin!”
Austin is a great city. Been many times and have had a lot of fun there.
This one breaks the “parking lot. Not. Parking log. Not.” pattern
Maybe its a fibonacci series …
Is Austin having a construction boom?
I just called Brazos Bookstore in Houston to reserve my copy for tomorrow and they are saying they expect to sell out, so keep that in mind if you are planning to go to that event. Cheers!
So you liked that hotel before it was cool?
See you in less than an hour.
Canucklehead@1, The last picture didn’t have any parking in it, but I think that the building under construction in the background to the right has a parking structure under / around it. Does that count?
Give my love to the Brazos! Great bookstore. And Murder by the Book, just down the street, is tons of fun, too, though a bit outside your territory.