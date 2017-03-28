For the parking lot aficionados, bask in the glory of not one, not two, but three entirely separate parking structures! Parkingpalooza! That really catches us up on the parking lots, which had been a bit sparse the last few days.
Also: Hello, Dallas! Tonight at 7 you can see me at Half Price Books! So do! I will be lonely without you. All of you. Every single citizen of Dallas. Yes.
Tomorrow: Chicago, my collegiate stomping grounds! Volumes Bookcafe at 7pm. The event is sold out (yikes!).
And then I get to go home for a few days. Wheee!
Links for you today: A review of The Collapsing Empire at Ars Technica: The Collapsing Empire is a hilarious tale of humanity’s impending doom. And then, from me: Five Books I Was Thinking Of When I Wrote The Collapsing Empire. Enjoy!
9 thoughts on “View From a Hotel Window, 3/28/17: Dallas!”
Should that be “Parkingpalooza!™” ?
And still jealous there isn’t one of these events near me :(
Welcome to Dallas. I presume you are going to be at the Half Price Books flagship store on NW Highway? If so, great store.
Is it just me, or is that parking structure in the foreground lacking in anything to stop cars from plummeting over the edge? Some of the spaces have concrete bollards, but others have nothing but a bit of wire. Don’t hit the gas accidentally when you meant to hit the brake!
Wow, you even snuck a little street parking in there too, just to be complete. Of course, Dallas would be a good place to get a parkingpalooza going. Congrats on all the frequent flier miles!
Am I to understand that if I come to this event in Dallas, I will be able to touch a Hugo Award winner?
Having followed the link to your list of books from which you borrowed ideas for CE, I’m glad you’ve chosen Banksian names for your ships. You’re in good company–cf. SpaceX’s autonomous “drone ship” landing barges.
For you fans of (the late, alas) Iain Banks–check out “Raw Spirit,” his documentary / travelogue about visiting _every_last_damn_distillery_ in his native Scotland. Epic research, epic hangovers.
Just finished it, and I loved it. But I can see why some people think it is short. Especially if e-reading and you don’t get a sense of how much book is left.
I would elaborate but I can’t think of how to without spoiling things, so I won’t.
Now ANOTHER series I am dying for another installment of. SCALZI!!!!! (And BUTCHER!!!! and ROTHFUSS!!!!!!!)
Three carparking buildings! and hardly any cars!
WHY did they build them? Just to satisfy the whims of the one, the only, JS?