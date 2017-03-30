The Collapsing Empire’s First Week

So, The Collapsing Empire had a pretty good first week! In terms of total sales, i.e., actual units sold, it had the best first week of any book I’ve written, ever; as I noted on Twitter, I’ve sold more copies of it in a week than some of my novels (including at least one Hugo nominee) sold in their first year. That’s a decent career progression! It’s the #1 science fiction hardcover according to Bookscan (which tracks sales at a substantial portion of the bookstores in the US) and the #17 hardcover fiction novel of any sort. It’s the #2 audio book on Audible’s weekly top ten list (that’s among all audio books, not just science fiction). It’s #25 on the USA Today Bestseller list, which tracks sales of all books (not just hardcover, not just fiction), which is the highest debut of any of my books on that list ever (previous record holder: The End of All Things, which came in at #31). We missed the NYT Hardcover bestseller list despite the book being my actual best seller ever, which suggests some other hardcovers are having a pretty nice sales week too. Good for them.
Also, hey, remember this tweet?
Well, this is what that was about.
So, in sum: Top selling science fiction hardcover in the US, second-best-selling audio book in the US, my highest debut on the USA Today bestseller list, and a TV deal.
That’s a pretty good week, y’all.
And as you may imagine, I am appropriately grateful. I’m grateful for everyone at Tor who worked hard to get the book out of the gate in such a spectacular fashion. I’m likewise grateful to the folks at Audible who made the audio book a very very big deal. I’m grateful to the booksellers who sold the hell out of the book. I’m clearly hugely grateful to everyone who picked up the book in print or ebook or audio. This has been a terrific debut, and I really couldn’t be happier, or luckier, or more mindful of how my success relies on others. Thank you, folks.
And now I’m going to catch a plane to spend a few days at home. And then: on the road again starting Monday, to see more of you on tour. This has been a great debut. Let’s keep it going.
Incidentally, and because I know people here will ask: The disinformation campaign of a certain sadly envious individual and his pals, which included putting up a “me too” book with a “me too” cover and poor reviews of TCE on Amazon, appears to have had no real impact at all on sales or the overall critical reception of the book. Which, mind you, is not exactly a surprise, either to me or to anyone who actually understands how publishing works. But be assured that this fellow and his pals will find a way to spin this week’s sales, listings and deals into a smashing victory for themselves. Bless their hearts.
loved the collapsing empire, and I’m glad its doing very well for you :D
Congratulations! You deserve it :)
Congratulations, sir – this is richly deserved recognition of an excellent book!
Enjoy your break with family and pets, looking forward to seeing you in our little burg soon.
Congrats! Do you think the success of The Expanse (TV series) helped that TV deal along?
Congratulations, Mr Scalzi!
I know I’m enjoying it so far.
Congratulations! Raking it in . . . pound by pound.
I am very excited to read it. Just finishing up a re-read of a favorite series first.
Mr. Scalzi — Re: TV deal: I assume a lot of that work is done by your agent(s). But how much of the sales of the TV rights is done by you? Do you have to write pitches? Write draft scripts? Stand up in front of potential buyers and make your case? etc…
Congratulations!
Congrats! Looking forward to seeing you next week in Brookline. If one were to bring a ukulele, would it need to be in tune for you?
Working Title, eh? Props and congrats!
Congratulations! I’m almost through reading Collapsing Empire. Terrific novel. Love the premise.
I swear I pronounce Nohamapetan different every time I encounter the name. They couldn’t have just been the Jones family? But how DO you come up with these names?
Badass Kiva is my new hero.
I do not want it to end, so I’m dragging my feet.
Congratulations!
I was wondering how the book of your ‘nemesis’ was doing. Thanks for clearing that up.
Congrats on this news, and I really enjoyed the book!
Thanks for the stats, always interesting. I enjoyed the book quite a bit (though I understand the feeling of “it was short”… I think it just read pretty fast). Not my favorite you’ve ever done (oddly enough my favorite is “Agent to the Stars” just because of the humor) but a really interesting Sci Fi read and I’m curious where it will go next :).
John, does “TV deal” mean that it’s planned to actually go into production? As in, it’s more than just a bought option? Or is it in the same boat as OMW &c have been (to my knowledge, anyways) at various times?
Either way, way cool! Congrats!
Congratulations! Really enjoyed the book, very much looking forward the next and next and next…
On the TV deal – I really hope that this ends up on a “premium” channel (i.e. HBO/Showtime/Starz/etc.). Anything else will mean they have to water down Kiva and that would be a tragedy. I’ve always liked your characters but that mouth of hers is really something special.
Took longer for you to kick me out of #1 in Kindle Space Opera than I expected *G* (and, strangely, I haven’t seen a certain other book anywhere near even the kindle-only bestseller lists)
Seriously, congratulations, the book is doing fantastic.
I’m guessing you have no idea on timeline for the TV show?
Congratulations!!! The book is on the top of the TBR stack–looks like I’d better get to it!
So, are you going to be writing a series bible now, in addition to the other writing you had planned?
Sorry I didn’t purchase the book but picked it up via my local library. So far I’m considering buying it tho! Yes, that means I like it.
Love your character development. Kiva is a badass as others have said.
Hoping the TV news goes further than the announcement. Unfortunately I have seen others have that happen but the success of The Expanse series gives me hope.
Well deserved, Mr. Scalzi! Congrats! A wonderful start to a new series.
Congratulations! I enjoyed the book and think it will work GREAT as a TV show.
Oh and the other gents “parody” (as he terms it) has been yanked from Amazon.
As always I will be ordering a signed copy for my husband John Scalzi from Jay and Mary’s..so we are a tad behind in reading it but congratulations on all the fantastic news!!! Very well deserved!! Let us know which coast they will be shooting the show, would be a riot to have another John Scalzi in the credits! Huge congratulations!
Our road trip to Vegas from Phoenix (and back) was greatly enhanced by the audiobook. Thank you (and Wil!) for making the drive infinitely less boring. I will have to pick up a hard copy at some point, because I NEED to know how all of the names are spelled. It’s extra fun trying to guess, though!
Congratulations! Enjoy your stay with family before continuing the tour.
Congrats on all the external validation and TV deal (I guessed it was something like that, woohoo, hopefully more SF on TV!)
How do you feel about the book, now it’s all out in the big wide world on its own? Are you happy with the story/how it turned out after you’re looking at it from a little bit of distance?
Congratulations! I’m glad everything is going so well for you with this release! Seriously, the only thing I didn’t like about it was that there is not yet a second book to continue reading. :p ;)
It was wonderful, and I’m very much looking forward to the continuation, whenever it may come. Cheers! :)