Before we get to April and all its shenanigans, here’s a final March stack of new books and ARCs to peruse. Find anything here you would want to take home with you? Tell us which ones in the comments!
Before we get to April and all its shenanigans, here’s a final March stack of new books and ARCs to peruse. Find anything here you would want to take home with you? Tell us which ones in the comments!
3 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 3/31/17”
I have Cory Doctorow’s Walkaway on pre-order. Soon it will be mine. Soon.
For “Walkaway,” I would butt-synch “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” Hopefully, that won’t be necessary.
Someday, George is gonna surprise-drop “WInds of Winter” into one of these ARC piles, Beyonce-Lemonade style, AmIRight??