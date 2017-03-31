Quick Update on Film/TV Stuff

Because the announcement of the TV deal for The Collapsing Empire has people asking questions, let me quickly catch everyone up.
Here’s where everything stands at the moment. I have four active options at the moment: The Collapsing Empire, Old Man’s War and Redshirts, and a project I can’t talk about yet (but which has been optioned and for which I’ve been paid). I have three other properties that are currently in discussion, which I also can’t talk about yet, but will when I can. Lock In was under option but isn’t now but could be again, hint hint, film/TV people.
All the active options are at various stages in their development processes and it should be noted at any step in that process, a trap door could open up and swallow the project whole. The time to get excited about any optioned work making it to the screen is when you’re actually watching it on the screen. Until then, it doesn’t exist. Projects can literally take years to happen, even when they are actively being worked on. For these as anything, patience is a virtue.
For those wondering if I’m actively involved in these projects, as a general rule at this point we negotiate me being an executive producer on the project. What this means can range depending on project, but generally means that I’ll be looking at scripts and offering other input. I’m open to writing or co-writing scripts, but often the producers already have people they like lined up for that.
Generally speaking producers and studios like to play things close to the vest, announcement-wise, until there is actually something really big to announce (like greenlighting, principal photography, casting news, etc). Often I will have projects under option that I can’t announce or talk publicly about, because we follow the lead of the people who have secured the option. If I talk about something it’s because I’ve been given clearance to talk about it. I won’t talk about stuff I don’t have clearance for, although I might subtweet about how there’s a cool thing I know that you don’t.
No, I can’t get you a job with the production. No, I can’t hire you to write the screenplay. No, I can’t help you get contacts with the production companies/studios I work with. This is especially the case if I don’t, you know, actually know you as a real live human being. No, please don’t send me screenplays/headshots/etc. I’m not responsible for any of those things. Also generally I don’t cast projects in my head until/unless they get to a point where producers ask me for casting ideas.
Yes, I’m excited about each of these. I would love for one or more to be made and to be a huge hit. No, I will not become rich on film/TV options or at least not for a long time (they pay relatively little up front; the big money is on the back end). And yes, regardless of the success (or not) of any of these, I’ll still be writing the novels I have under contract for Tor. It’s why I have a contract.
(And no, I won’t be moving to LA anytime soon. I love visiting; it’s where I grew up, after all. But I like my house and the at least 500 feet between me and any other neighbor. If anything gets made and they need me on set, I have it in my contracts the production company has to rent me an apartment.)
So that’s where everything is on film and TV deals at the moment.
26 thoughts on “Quick Update on Film/TV Stuff”
Also, if you’re someone who wants to option something of mine for film/TV, the person to talk to is my film/TV agent, Joel Gotler, at the Intellectual Property Group.
“…. although I might subtweet about how there’s a cool thing I know that you don’t.”
“Might?!?!”
In all seriousness, though, thanks for the insight into the internals of the optioned-works process. It’s a world I’ll almost certainly never see, and it’s interesting to see how these things work.
Thanks for the info! It’s nice to get an idea of what is really involved in getting a story to tv/film.
All interesting stuff. I am curious though about video game adaptations. Do you generally sell video game rights along with TV/Movie rights, or do they get sold off separately?
hishamelfar:
Depends on the property.
(“Depends on the property,” by the way, the answer to many questions like yours.)
But you’d really, really be impressed by my headshot. ;)
As a writer, is it frustrating to watch things languish in development and seemingly go nowhere (or take forever)? Or is it more like ‘I got a check and don’t have to do anything, but a TV show would be cool if it ever happens”?
Okay fine. You don’t have to feel bad about me not getting hired to do the TV adaptation of “The Rough Guide to Money Online”. Instead I’ll settle with being a character who immediately dies in your next book.
Heck, I’ll even write it for you. Just cut and paste this right in!
“While walking out of the grocery store, John Hattan stopped to buy some Girl Scout cookies. He then clutched his chest and dropped dead. The Girl Scouts called 911 after cleaning out his wallet.”
Damn, I’m friggin’ Shakespeare.
Do you get any say in things like whether your characters get whitewashed?
I totally cast things in my head. LOL It does seem like SF is having a big TV/movie resurgence so I will keep my fingers crossed that we will see some Scalzi property on some screen soon.
This might be an “it depends on the property” question, but how long does an option typically last? 2-3 years, then the option holder can renew (presumably at a pre-negotiated price) if it is getting somewhere/hand it back if not? That’d fit in with Lock In being out from option again. Which is odd to me, as I don’t think it’d be that expensive to film and it is a really intriguing concept. Waiting for the book sequel here.
I thought that Lock In was at some stage of development? Is it an example of a project that got swallowed whole or was it left out?
Game of Thrones and The Expanse certainly seem to have benefited from having the writers closely involved with the TV show… certainly looking forward to seeing any and all of these coming to the screen! Have you, or will you be, trying your hand at TV scripts on any shows before they do (or anything you are especially waiting to be invited to write for? :) )?
I _so_ want your project that you can’t talk about to be Agent to the Stars. In my head my dream cast would be:
Tom Hanks as Carl
Jessica Chastain as Miranda
Adam Driver as Tom
Cara Delevingne as Michelle (maybe Chloë Grace Moretz)
Hollywood would eat that story up…
As exec producer, will you be able to exert any influence in ensuring diversity behind the camera or in key creative roles? Obviously, as you say, the producers will have people in mind – but will you be in a position to use your powers for good?
Ensuring diversity:
With regard to Empire, I noted it as a priority, in front and behind cameras, and this was something readily and happily agreed to. And it’s something I generally ask for and encourage for all my projects.
Andrew Smith:
Miranda is explicitly Hispanic, so as much as I love Ms. Chastain, she would not be right for that role.
Gadgetdon:
They just ran out of time and chose not to renew the option.
Anglotopia:
I’d rather they take time and get it right than rush and screw it up. I’m not hurting for money.
Hoping the mystery option is for your magnum opus.
Of course I’m referring to Shadow War of the Night Dragons.
Of course, now that you remind me of that. It’s been about 5 years since I read it. For some reason I had recalled a strong willed but cool tempered redhead as Miranda.
Well Rosario Dawson then.
If I’d gotten to ask my “second” question at your Richmond Virginia appearance, it would have been which TV/film/stage/musical/video game/web series/comic book, adaptions of your work (that you could talk about) were you most excited about. (It was actually going to be my “first” /only question, but I asked a spur of the moment one instead.) This pretty much answers that. Thanks!
ps. I to, am available to be a character who dies immediately and horribly, in an exploding squirrel accident on a golf course, say. ;)
That’s great to hear, thank you!
Joe Haldeman has said that a writer is best off having a movie studio continue to option his/her property on a yearly basis and never use it. Once the movie is produced, the writer gets a single big check and the yearly check stops. I think he was talking about “The Forever War.”
I guess it is like the difference between getting an annuity versus a lump-sum payment. Of course, an annuity doesn’t look as good up on the silver screen…
For those of us not privy to the development cycle of “Film/TV Stuff”, would you be able to offer a generic, “not depending on the property”, version of what things need to happen between optioning and actual production?
All I know is that I’m looking forwards to the end product.
(treading lightly)
I didn’t know about much of the VD stuff until I read the comments at Ars Technica. Good job at ignoring those who troll.
Ocean10:
Thanks but that’s not on topic for this thread, so let’s table that discussion for now.
All terrifically exciting news! I’ve always thought Old Man’s War would be a terrific HBO series. My non-reader (he can; just doesn’t) husband has patiently listened to the summary of OMW time and again and he agrees, especially if there’ll be Game of Thrones type nudity.