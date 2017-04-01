As you may know, recently a fellow with more ineffectual rage than sense recently attempted to cash in on The Collapsing Empire by rushing out a “me too” book with a “me too” cover. I don’t suspect it fooled very many people, or did much other than to confirm some people have too much time on their hands, but one good thing to come out of it is that Camestros Felapton felt inspired to create a Collapsing Empire fake cover generator. An “explanation” and link to the cover generator may be found here. I had fun playing around with it, and I suspect you might as well.
Thus is represented the full sum of my April Fool’s tomfoolery today.
14 thoughts on “Your April Fool’s Day Fun: Build Your Own Fake Collapsing Empire Cover”
I wasted far too much time on this yesterday, and now you all can too.
(And I feel like that should be one of the ego-boo line choices.)
I hope the vandal your post alluded to didn’t make money on their venture … but I will note that Amazon eagerly promoted their book-like object to me as one I might want to buy, based on my purchasing and browsing history. Amazon deserves some opprobrium for their participation in such stunts.
I enjoyed adding a burrito to the cover
Thanks for the link! :)
I probably could have happily gone for a good long time without being confronted with the word “prolapsing.” Thanks for that, Scalzi! :)
This Just In: Exclusive footage from the scene of the crime . . . Just think books instead of used cars. And enjoy.
I’m going to use this for real on my next scifi novel.
Kudos for using “ineffectual” rather than “impotent”: that shows class.
This is fun! Thanks for the heads up!
Best April fool to date, Bravo Sir!
For my own contribution (though posted a day early): “A few humble proposals to make the U.S. government more efficient” (https://blatherskite.dreamwidth.org/89333.html).
No, really… April Fools! Don’t try this at home or abroad.
If your empire isn’t enough, there’s always the Overlapping Empire!
The Uniblabbing Empire? (Jetsons reference.)
lIf you need theme music, there’s always, “Cucumbers in Space,” from Deep Space Nine.
¿Burrito? I need a burrito. Especially a transwarp burrito. Was that what Hail Hweaton used to prep for his reading? ;) ‘Cause y’know, he’s been known to like burritos in podcasts.
YouTube wanted to recommend several more videos, based on my viewing history.
Amazon, the other day, did think I might want the charlatan’s book. I prefer the real author. Or perhaps his mirror-universe twin, the one without the beard! :D (No, I’m pretty sure the Scalzi unit looks better with the beard.)
Read the headline, then scrolled down. My phone could only show the top half of the cover. And I was genuinely afraid to scroll further when I saw the word prolapse. May be the first time in my life the picture of a dumpster fire actually brought a sense of relief.
Disappointed there was no spaceships with laser beams option, or your German publisher could have used it.