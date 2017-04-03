Uncategorized

“What? You’re Going Back On Tour? Again?”

John Scalzi2 Comments

As you can see, Sugar is shocked, shocked, that I will once again be leaving the house to head out into the world for more tour stops. Trust me, that’s the cat version of very concerned.

Tonight’s stop: Dayton! This is a hometown stop at Book & Co. in Beavercreek. 7pm.

Tomorrow: Parma (near Cleveland) at the Cuyahoga Public Library. This is free event but you need to register, and you can do so at this link.

Other stops on this leg: Boston (Brookline), Concord, NH, South Hadley, MA, and Madison, WI. All the details on the official tour page. Then I get to come back home! Through Easter! I’m sure Sugar will be equally excited to see me then.

2 thoughts on ““What? You’re Going Back On Tour? Again?”

  1. Well, you may not see me, but I will see you tomorrow (hmmmm, didn’t mean for that to sound so sinister, but.. muahahahaaaaa!)

Add your thinky bits (threads close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s